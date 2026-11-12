Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran’s Greece Wedding: Rajinikanth Dances to Manasilaayo, Clip Goes Viral

What Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran wore at their wedding

The bride and the groom wore colour-coordinated outfits for their big day. Anirudh wore an ivory silk kurta and gold-bordered veshti. He paired them with a long embroidered jacket. Kavya was in a blush-pink, floor-length lehenga with detailed embroidery and sequin work. She completed her look with a statement choker and matching earrings.