Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran’s Greece Wedding: Rajinikanth Dances to Manasilaayo, Clip Goes Viral

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran’s wedding took place on November 11 after a traditional Nichayathartham ceremony on November 10.
M K Stalin and Udhayanidhi Stalin were among the prominent guests at the celebrations.
Anirudh shared the first pictures from the ceremony on Instagram.
Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran got married in an intimate ceremony in Greece on Wednesday (November 11). Superstar Rajinikanth and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, among others, attended Anirudh and Kavya's wedding. The main highlight was Rajinikanth's dance. The video is widely shared on social media.
Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran's wedding pics
Anirudh shared the first official wedding pics on social media. One picture showed Rajinikanth and MK Stalin sitting in the front row to witness the wedding. Another pic featured both with Kavya’s parents, Sun Group chairperson Kalanithi Maran and Kavery Maran and Anirudh’s parents, Ravi Raghavendra and Lakshmi Ravichander.
What Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran wore at their wedding
The bride and the groom wore colour-coordinated outfits for their big day. Anirudh wore an ivory silk kurta and gold-bordered veshti. He paired them with a long embroidered jacket. Kavya was in a blush-pink, floor-length lehenga with detailed embroidery and sequin work. She completed her look with a statement choker and matching earrings.
Sun Pictures shared glimpses from the ceremony, including an adorable moment of Anirudh and Kavya looking into each other’s eyes on stage after exchanging vows.
Sharing a pic of both, Anirudh wrote, "My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime ❤️ 11.11 (sic)".
Rajinikanth dances at Anirudh's wedding
Rajinikanth’s dance to one of his songs has emerged as the most talked-about moment from Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran’s Greece wedding.
A clip that has gone viral shows the superstar dancing to “Manasilaayo” from Vettaiyan. Anirudh composed the chartbuster.
Anirudh and Kavya were seen clapping and cheering as Rajinikanth danced alongside members of the Maran family.
The newlyweds is expected to host a grand reception in Chennai on November 21.