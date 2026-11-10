Shaji Kumar dies at 57, leaving Malayalam cinema mourning his contribution.
Mohanlal remembers collaborations, including Naran, Pulimurugan, Odiyan, and Athimanoharam.
Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kerala CM VD Satheesan pay heartfelt tributes.
Malayalam cinematographer Shaji Kumar died at the age of 57, leaving the film industry mourning the loss of a technician whose work shaped several popular films. His sudden demise came as a shock, particularly as he had been working on an upcoming project before experiencing health complications. Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan, actors Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran, filmmaker Vysakh and several others have since paid tribute to him, remembering both his contribution to Malayalam cinema and the relationships he built over the years.
Kerala CM and Prithviraj Sukumaran remember Shaji Kumar
Chief Minister VD Satheesan expressed his condolences in a post on X (formerly Twitter). Remembering the cinematographer's work in films such as Thudarum, Pulimurugan and Naran, he wrote, “Deeply saddened by the passing of renowned cinematographer Shaji Kumar. Through his exceptional lens, he brought visual magic to blockbusters like 'Thudarum' 'Pulimurugan' and 'Naran'. His sudden demise is a great loss to the Malayalam film industry. My heartfelt condolences to his family and colleagues. #VDSatheesan.”
Actor and Union Minister Suresh Gopi also expressed his grief in a Facebook post, saying he was still unable to come to terms with Shaji's death.
Prithviraj Sukumaran remembered the cinematographer through an Instagram Story, writing, “Rest in peace Shaji Cheta! You will always be a big big part of my journey in cinema. Thank you for the visuals, the memories and the lessons!”
Mohanlal and Vysakh recall their bond with the cinematographer
Mohanlal, who collaborated with Shaji on several films, shared an emotional Facebook tribute. Recalling their association across projects including Naran, Pulimurugan and Odiyan, he wrote, “Our dear Shaji Kumar has bid us farewell. This is a deeply saddening loss. It is truly painful that Shaji—who left his own distinct mark on the art of cinematography—has passed away so prematurely. He was by my side through many projects—Naran, Pulimurugan, Odiyan, and others—right up to our final collaboration, the film Athimanoharam.”
He added, “Shaji was a unique talent, gifted with an extraordinary ability to capture emotional nuances with great depth. We always shared a bond of love and friendship. With a heavy heart, I pay my tributes.”
Filmmaker Vysakh also remembered Shaji as a close friend and mentor. In an Instagram post, he wrote, “Shajichetta…I still can’t believe I’m having to write these words about you. Honestly, no words feel enough to express the pain of losing someone like you. Chetta, I wouldn’t be the filmmaker I am today if it weren’t for you. You were never just someone I worked with. You were so much more than that. You were my brother, my biggest strength, my constant support and I will forever be grateful for everything you did for me, Chetta.”
He further added, “I honestly don’t know how to imagine my journey in cinema without you by my side. A part of me will always be missing you.”
What happened to cinematographer Shaji Kumar?
According to PTI, Shaji was in Alappuzha for the shoot of HENOK: The Man in the Mist, starring Dileep, when he experienced discomfort in his hotel room on Saturday night. He informed director Ullas Krishna and was taken to a nearby hospital before being shifted to a private hospital in Kochi. Although his condition initially improved, his health deteriorated again on Sunday night. He is survived by his wife, Smitha, and sons Aryan and Sooryan.