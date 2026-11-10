Filmmaker Vysakh also remembered Shaji as a close friend and mentor. In an Instagram post, he wrote, “Shajichetta…I still can’t believe I’m having to write these words about you. Honestly, no words feel enough to express the pain of losing someone like you. Chetta, I wouldn’t be the filmmaker I am today if it weren’t for you. You were never just someone I worked with. You were so much more than that. You were my brother, my biggest strength, my constant support and I will forever be grateful for everything you did for me, Chetta.”