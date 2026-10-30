He then referred to KGF and Pushpa, suggesting that their makers may have hoped for major commercial success but could not have predicted the scale of their eventual reach. “I don’t think they would’ve targeted to…they would’ve definitely targeted, it’s going to be a big hit, it’s going to collect big, and all that. But when it goes and reaches a ₹1000 crore, suddenly all the audience like that film, and across India, even beyond India people started liking it. So, it’s a phenomenon. It’s like a magic that happens here and there. You can’t plan for magic to happen. It just happens by itself,” said Karthik.