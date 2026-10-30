Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Celebrates Karwa Chauth In Hyderabad, Husband Nicholai Sachdev Draws Moon So She Could Break Fast

The reel started with Varalaxmi showing the thali she arranged to break her Karwa Chauth fast before offering prayers in the mandir. She then went up to the terrace with Sachdev to look for the moon. The sky stayed covered, and the clip showed her using a moon tracker on her phone to locate it. Sachdev then helped her break the fast and kissed her. The clip ended with him proudly showing the moon he drew for her.