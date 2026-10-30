Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Celebrates Karwa Chauth In Hyderabad, Husband Nicholai Sachdev Draws Moon So She Could Break Fast

Varalaxmi wore a red-and-gold saree while Sachdev was dressed in a white kurta and veshti for Karwa Chauth.
Cloudy skies delayed the ritual, prompting Sachdev to draw a moon for her.
The actor and gallerist married in July 2024 after getting engaged in March 2024.
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar celebrated Karwa Chauth with her husband, gallerist and powerlifter Nicholai Sachdev, in Hyderabad. Cloudy skies delayed her fast-breaking until he stepped in with a hand-drawn moon. She shared an Instagram reel, showing her waiting for a glimpse of the moon before ending her fast on Thursday (October 29) evening.
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's Karwa Chauth celebration
The video showed the couple’s Karwa Chauth celebration at home and on their terrace in Hyderabad. It also showed Sachdev sketching a moon for her when the overcast sky made the ritual difficult.
The clip ended with Varalaxmi spotting the moon at last and ending her fast.
The reel started with Varalaxmi showing the thali she arranged to break her Karwa Chauth fast before offering prayers in the mandir. She then went up to the terrace with Sachdev to look for the moon. The sky stayed covered, and the clip showed her using a moon tracker on her phone to locate it. Sachdev then helped her break the fast and kissed her. The clip ended with him proudly showing the moon he drew for her.
In the caption, Varalaxmi wrote, “Hide and seek..Happy Karwachauth...Thank you chand (moon) for hiding behind the clouds..Almost to a point where my husband decided to draw the moon lol..(sic)”
Varalaxmi and Sachdev got engaged in March 2024 and married in July that year. Sachdev was previously married to Kavita. They separated in 2019 and have a daughter, Kasha, who is also a powerlifter.
After the engagement, Varalaxmi, daughter of R Sarathkumar, addressed criticism over Sachdev being divorced in an interview with Galatta. She said, “Even my father married twice; there’s nothing wrong with it as long as he’s happy. I’ve seen how people talk about Nick; he’s handsome in my eyes. I don’t care about people who make negative comments about our relationship.”
In an interview with Behindwoods, she said she has decided against having children and that her husband is fine with it. “I have already made it clear that I do not want children. It is not because I cannot have children. It is because I do not want children. It is a clear and firm decision for me,” she said.