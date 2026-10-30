Bollywood celebrities shared glimpses of their Karwa Chauth on Instagram.
Shilpa Shetty, Priyanka Chopra, Rakul Preet Singh and Kiara Advani, among others, shared glimpses of their celebrations.
The Bollywood wives shared pics and videos with their husbands.
On October 29 (Thursday), Indian husbands and wives celebrated love, togetherness and commitment. Bollywood wives also celebrated the auspicious festival for the well-being of their partners. Many Bollywood celebrities like Shilpa Shetty, Priyanka Chopra, Preity Zinta, Rakul Preet Singh, Kriti Kharbanda and Tahira Kashyap, among others, dolled up for Karwa Chauth 2026.
Bollywood couples took to social media to provide a glimpse of their Karwa Chauth celebrations.
Have a look at the Karwa Chauth celebrations of B-town celebrities with their spouses and family members.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra shared a series of pictures from her celebration on Instagram. On Thursday, she shared pics of her DIY mehndi design, her breaking the Karwa Chauth fast and Malti hugging Nick. The actress was in a red kurta set while Nick was also in a white traditional outfit. Malti was also dressed in red. She completed her look with gold Kundan jewels, including haath phool, pearl jhumki earrings, rings, and a statement watch.
Sharing the pics, she wrote, "He came home without me asking him to.. knowing how much it would mean to mm and I.. he made sure tour was set up to be home for karwachauth.. 🥺
No one like my guy… May a love like this find you all.. happy karwachauth ❤️ (sic)."
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra
Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra celebrated Karwa Chauth at Sunita and Anil Kapoor’s star-studded gathering in Mumbai. Other celebs like Maheep Kapoor, Mira Rajput and others were also present.
Shilpa wore a pink saree with golden embroidery and paired it with a contrasting dark green blouse. She wore statement jewellery and traditional bangles to complete her look.
She shared a string of pics with Raj Kundra on Instagram of breaking her fast and performing the rituals. "Love makes the world go round… but it’s you standing beside me, fasting with me, that means the world. ❤️🌙(sic)," read the caption on her post.
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani
Rakul Preet dolled up in a red kurta set and heavy jewellery. Jackky was also in traditional attire. She shared a bunch of loved-up pics with her husband, with one picture showing her breaking her fast, while one showed Jackky kissing her on her forehead.
She captioned the post, "Happpy happpy karva chauth from us to you", with red heart emojis
Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana
Tahira and Ayushmann shared photographs from their Karwa Chauth celebration to show their fans how they marked the occasion. Tahira wore a red saree with embellishments on the border and blouse. The Udta Teer actor was in a beige suit.
Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat
Kriti shared glimpses of her mehendi and while Pulkit adorably looking at her hands. "KC vibes all the way! 😂❤️Mehendi, khana peena, masti with fam and itna saara pyaar! ❤️(sic)," she captioned the post.
Other celebs, including Mira Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Natasha Dalal, Anshula Kapoor, Geeta Basra and Padmini Kohlapure, also celebrated the occasion by performing rituals at Anil Kapoor's residence.