Chiranjeevi makes his Netflix debut with Megaverse, a Telugu cinema talk show.
Brahmanandam, Sunil and Satya are reportedly the show’s first three guests.
Chiranjeevi’s upcoming films include Kaaka, scheduled to release in January 2027.
Chiranjeevi is making his Netflix debut with Megaverse, a talk show celebrating the people, stories and legacy of Telugu cinema. After entertaining audiences for decades as one of Indian cinema’s most recognisable stars, the actor is set to connect with viewers in a new format beyond his familiar big-screen roles.
Chiranjeevi’s Megaverse celebrates Telugu cinema
The show promises conversations, personal anecdotes and insights into the personalities who have shaped the Telugu film industry. Drawing on Chiranjeevi’s own experience and longstanding association with cinema, Megaverse aims to offer viewers a more personal look at the industry and its celebrated figures.
Netflix announced the show on Thursday with the caption, “Mass ki grammar, style ki definition. Megastar is here. 👑❤️ Watch Chiranjeevi’s Megaverse, coming soon, Only on Netflix.”
The official synopsis reads, “A celebration of the legacy, legends and larger-than-life stories of Telugu cinema, Chiranjeevi’s Megaverse promises a distinctive, intimate window into the world of the icons who have shaped its illustrious journey. At its heart is Megastar Chiranjeevi, whose passion for cinema and deep-rooted connection with its people serve as the show’s emotional anchor.”
Brahmanandam, Sunil and Satya reportedly among first guests
Produced by Gold Box Entertainments, Atom Media Ventures and Sol Production LLP, Chiranjeevi’s Megaverse is currently being filmed. Reports have named Telugu actors Brahmanandam, Sunil and Satya as the first guests. Netflix is expected to announce further details, including the premiere date, soon.
Chiranjeevi has hosted television before, having presented Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu, the Telugu version of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The new show gives him another opportunity to engage audiences outside his film roles.
Chiranjeevi’s upcoming films
Chiranjeevi was last seen in Anil Ravipudi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, which released on January 12, 2026. He will next feature in Bobby Kolli’s action drama Kaaka, scheduled for a theatrical release on January 14, 2027. Anaswara Rajan and Nivetha Pethuraj are also part of the cast.
The actor is also set to star in Vassishta’s fantasy action-adventure Vishwambhara, with further projects reportedly in development with filmmakers Srikanth Odela and Puri Jagannadh.