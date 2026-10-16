Jailer 2 earned ₹59.70 crore net in India across 16,599 opening-day shows.
Coolie remains ahead with ₹65 crore net from its first day.
Overseas earnings of ₹55 crore pushed Jailer 2’s worldwide gross to ₹125.25 crore.
Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 has opened to impressive numbers at the Indian box office, but the sequel has failed to surpass the opening-day record set by Coolie. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the action thriller collected ₹59.70 crore net in India, with a domestic gross of ₹70.25 crore. Overseas collections added another ₹55 crore, taking its worldwide gross to ₹125.25 crore.
Jailer 2 India and worldwide box office collection
The film recorded 16,599 shows across four language versions on its opening day. The Tamil version led domestic collections with ₹43.35 crore from 9,326 shows, largely driven by Rajinikanth’s strong fan base in Tamil Nadu. The Telugu version followed with ₹12.50 crore across 2,792 shows.
The Hindi version contributed ₹3.50 crore from 4,371 shows, while the Kannada version added ₹35 lakh across 110 shows. The Hindi release reportedly faced screening challenges in northern India, where PVR INOX cinemas did not screen the film amid a dispute over the digital streaming release window.
Despite the strong start, Jailer 2 could not beat Coolie, which collected approximately ₹65 crore net in India on its opening day in 2025. However, the sequel surpassed the opening of the original Jailer, which earned around ₹48.35 crore net domestically on its first day in 2023.
About Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2
Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and backed by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 continues the story following the success of the 2023 film. The cast includes Ramya Krishnan, SJ Suryah, Mohanlal, Vidya Balan, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Mithun Chakraborty, among others.
Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music, while Vijay Kartik Kannan handled cinematography and R. Nirmal edited the film.
The original Jailer, released on August 10, 2023, followed Muthuvel Pandian, whose family’s safety drew him back into a violent world. The sequel arrived in cinemas on October 15, aiming to build on the first film’s box office success.