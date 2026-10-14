Vidya Balan expected trumpets when Rajinikanth arrived on the Jailer 2 set.
Rajinikanth’s appreciation of her funny reels helped Vidya Balan feel comfortable.
Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer 2 sequel arrives after the original earned over ₹600 crore.
Vidya Balan, who plays a key role in Jailer 2, expected Rajinikanth’s arrival on set to be a grand affair. Instead, the superstar walked in without fanfare, surprising her with his understated manner. Speaking to Variety India ahead of the film’s release, Balan recalled how the experience challenged her expectations of one of Indian cinema’s biggest stars.
“I was already on set, chatting with the director and the DOP and some of the assistants. We were all standing in a circle, just chatting and laughing. Someone began to walk towards us from a distance,” she said. “I expected that his entry, you know, there would be trumpets at his entry. But he just walked in silently.”
Vidya Balan on Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 sets
Balan said Rajinikanth’s humility stood out throughout the shoot. She described his lack of pretension and how naturally he interacted with the people around him.
“There is so much to learn and appreciate and imbibe. There is no shosha,” she said. “And look at how he just presents himself as he is. I think that’s why audiences love him so much, because he’s so authentic.”
The actor also recalled how Rajinikanth put her at ease by telling her that he watched her social media reels and found them funny.
“I remember he told me about my reels on, I think, the first or second day that I met him. He said, ‘I keep watching your videos and they’re so funny.’ And I immediately got put at ease, right?” she said.
How Rajinikanth eased the pressure on set
Balan said she felt grateful for the opportunity to work with the veteran actor, whose warmth helped ease any pressure she might have felt.
“He lets you be. He doesn’t make you feel like he’s watching you or judging you or anything of the sort,” she said.
Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 also stars S. J. Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu and Mirnaa. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music. The sequel to the 2023 blockbuster is scheduled to release in theatres on Thursday, October 15.