Jailer 2's advance booking nears ₹30 crore worldwide, led by overseas markets.
Tamil Nadu records ₹6.34 crore in opening-day pre-sales for Rajinikanth’s sequel.
Sacnilk reports 5.69 lakh tickets sold across 4,843 domestic shows.
Jailer 2's advance booking is approaching the ₹30-crore mark worldwide, with overseas markets accounting for a substantial share of pre-release sales. The Rajinikanth-starrer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, is generating strong interest as more shows are expected to open.
According to trade tracker Sacnilk, overseas advance bookings have crossed ₹20 crore. Domestic sales are also gaining ground, with Tamil Nadu emerging as the biggest market for the sequel.
Jailer 2 advance booking: Overseas markets lead
The film’s worldwide opening-day pre-sales are nearing ₹30 crore, although the current figures could rise as additional shows become available. The response overseas has given the sequel a strong start before its theatrical release.
The film follows Jailer (2023), which featured Rajinikanth as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. His return, along with Nelson’s direction and the popularity of the first film, has helped sustain anticipation for the sequel.
Tamil Nadu leads domestic ticket sales
Sacnilk's reports that Jailer 2 has recorded ₹10.79 crore in domestic gross advance bookings for its opening day. Around 5.69 lakh tickets have been sold across 4,843 shows in 771 cinemas spanning 242 cities.
Across the three days currently open for booking, domestic gross pre-sales stand at ₹16.56 crore. Tamil Nadu leads with ₹6.34 crore in opening-day bookings, followed by Kerala at ₹2.63 crore and Karnataka at ₹1.22 crore.
Chennai tops the city-wise figures with ₹3.15 crore, while Bengaluru has recorded ₹1.17 crore. Night shows have reported 41% occupancy, ahead of morning shows at 40%, afternoon shows at 28% and evening shows at 27%. The tracker has also recorded 72 sold-out shows.
Jailer 2 release date and cast
Produced by Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 features Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, Vidya Balan, SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty and Jatin Sarna. Mohanlal and Shivarajkumar are also returning to the franchise.
The film is scheduled to arrive in theatres worldwide on October 15. With advance bookings still open and more shows expected to be added, its final pre-release total could climb further.