Jailer 2 trailer brings Rajinikanth back as Muthuvel Pandian.
SJ Suryah and Vidya Balan join Rajinikanth in Jailer 2.
The first Jailer crossed ₹600 crore worldwide at the box office.
Jailer 2 trailer has finally arrived, bringing Rajinikanth back as Muthuvel Pandian and offering a first extended look at Nelson Dilipkumar's follow-up to the 2023 blockbuster. The footage points to bigger action, new conflicts and several characters whose roles remain deliberately under wraps.
Rajinikanth returns as Muthuvel Pandian
The trailer keeps Rajinikanth firmly at its centre, showing Muthuvel Pandian moving between his family-man persona and the ruthless jailer fans saw in the first film. Larger action sequences, darker confrontations and Nelson's trademark humour feature throughout the footage.
The sequel also appears to be widening the story beyond its original characters. New additions played by SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan and Suraj Venjaramoodu are introduced without giving away too much about their connection to Muthuvel Pandian.
Anirudh Ravichander returns as composer, with his background score driving several of the trailer’s mass moments.
Jailer 2 expands its cast and universe
Ramya Krishnan and Yogi Babu return from the first film, while Vijay Sethupathi is also part of the sequel. Mohanlal and Shivarajkumar are associated with the franchise as well, although the makers have kept details of several appearances under wraps.
The first Jailer became one of Rajinikanth’s biggest commercial successes, crossing ₹600 crore worldwide. The sequel is expected to build on that scale while retaining the dark humour and family dynamics that helped define the original.
Nelson has returned as writer and director, with Sun Pictures producing the film. The trailer’s mix of familiar faces, new characters and larger set pieces suggests that the filmmaker is aiming for a much broader story this time.
The Jailer 2 trailer has now set the stage for the film’s worldwide theatrical release on October 15, 2026.