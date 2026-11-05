Jailer 2 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Rajinikanth's ₹800 Crore Blockbuster Action Drama

Jailer 2 stars Rajinikanth as retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian and is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.
The action drama will be available online in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.
The sequel has become the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time while still running in theatres.
Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, which debuted in cinemas on October 15, is set for digital debut soon. It will be streaming on a leading OTT platform. With the Jailer 2 OTT release, people who missed Nelson Dilipkumar's film will have a chance to watch the superstar as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian.
When and where to watch Jailer 2 online
Prime Video will begin streaming Jailer 2 on November 12. It will be available in five languages: Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. The streamer announced it on social media with the caption, “TIGER MUTHUVEL PANDIAN is back. RELOADED 🔥#Jailer2OnPrime, Nov 12 (sic).”
The OTT release timing is unusual. Tamil films usually wait about four weeks before moving to digital platforms, yet Jailer 2 is heading to OTT while it is having a golden run at the box office.
The release will cover India and more than 240 countries and territories.
Jailer 2 box office milestone
By Day 22, the film had collected ₹545.30 crore gross in India. Its net collection stood at ₹466.22 crore, as per Sacnilk.
The worldwide box office total has crossed ₹820 crore, making it the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time.
Jailer 2 cast and plot
Rajinikanth has reunited with Nelson Dilipkumar for the franchise’s second instalment after the original, released in 2023.
The action drama also stars SJ Suryah, Shivarajkumar, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, Ramya Krishnan, Namo Narayana and Yogi Babu in important roles. Mohanlal, Hrithik Roshan and Vijay Sethupathi make special appearances.
Kalanithi Maran has backed the film under the Sun Pictures banner. Anirudh Ravichander has served as the music composer.
Rajinikanth returns as retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. He wants a peaceful life with his family, but an international idol-smuggling racket drags him back into danger. He then poses as a driver to get near the gang, dismantle its network and shield his loved ones.