Gangai Amaran questions the lasting appeal of Anirudh Ravichander's Tamil film songs.
The composer praises Anirudh's distinctive style but raises concerns about Tamil.
Anirudh reportedly has two major projects featuring Rajinikanth in his lineup.
Filmmaker and music composer Gangai Amaran, brother of legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja, has taken a dig at Anirudh Ravichander while discussing changing trends in the Tamil film industry. Although he acknowledged the younger composer's distinctive musical style, Gangai questioned whether his songs give enough importance to the Tamil language. His remarks have brought the debate around contemporary Tamil film music and its cultural identity into focus.
Gangai Amaran questions Anirudh Ravichander's music
During an interview with Maalaimalar, Gangai Amaran spoke about how Tamil film music has evolved over the years. He questioned whether songs by the current generation of composers would enjoy the same lasting popularity as those created by earlier music directors. He also singled out Anirudh, challenging listeners to name a composition by the composer that could remain popular for years.
"Leaving Ilaiyaraaja and AR Rahman aside, name one song by today's young music directors that will remain popular for a long time. Can you name even one such song composed by Anirudh?" he questioned.
Gangai also expressed concern about the direction of Tamil film music, suggesting that the industry had moved away from some of the musical qualities that once defined its songs. However, his criticism was not limited to the longevity of Anirudh's compositions. He also questioned the use of Tamil in the composer's music.
"They compose songs without even knowing the language. Where do they show the identity of Tamil? He has definitely created a new style, and his music is good. But the truth is that he has not given importance to Tamil," he said.
Anirudh Ravichander's upcoming films and wedding
Meanwhile, Anirudh remains one of the busiest composers in the Indian film industry, with several projects reportedly lined up. These include Rajinikanth's upcoming film Dharman, directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, and KHXRK, which is expected to feature Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.
On the personal front, Anirudh is set to marry Kaviya Maran, the owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad. The couple is reportedly planning a destination wedding in Greece on November 10 and 11, followed by a reception in Chennai on November 21.
The reception is expected to bring together prominent political leaders, business personalities and members of the film industry. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay and Rajinikanth are among those who have reportedly received invitations.
The couple's wedding invitation had also attracted attention after circulating on social media.