Veteran Tamil composer Deva died in Chennai at the age of 75.
Deva composed music for more than 400 films across four languages.
Known as Thenisai Thendral, he created Rajinikanth’s iconic title-card theme.
Tamil music composer and singer Devanesan Chokkalingam, popularly known as Deva, died at a hospital in Chennai on Saturday, October 17. He was 75. The cause of his death has not been officially disclosed. His body will be kept at his residence in T Nagar, Chennai, for people to pay their last respects.
Known as Thenisai Thendral Deva, the composer built a distinctive place for himself in Tamil cinema by bringing gaana, a popular folk music genre rooted in Chennai’s culture, into mainstream film soundtracks. His songs helped take the genre to a wider audience and made him one of the recognisable names in Tamil film music.
Deva’s music career spanned over 400 films
Over a career spanning nearly four decades, Deva composed songs and background scores for more than 400 films across Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam cinema. Some of his best-known Tamil film soundtracks include Baashha, Annamalai, Aasai, Muthu and Padayappa.
He also composed the iconic title-card theme associated with Superstar Rajinikanth, which has become closely linked with the actor’s on-screen persona. The music helped establish the familiar anticipation surrounding Rajinikanth’s entry in his films.
Deva’s journey into cinema included early projects followed by a brief break from the film industry. During this period, he worked with Doordarshan Podhigai and composed songs for the programme Vayalum Vaazhvum. He trained in piano under Dhanraj Master, who also taught Ilaiyaraaja, and studied Indian classical music on the harmonium under J B Krishna.
In the 1980s, Deva also composed devotional albums, adding another dimension to his musical work beyond film soundtracks.
Deva’s entry into Tamil cinema
Deva’s brothers, Sabesh and Murali, worked as instrumentalists with Ilaiyaraaja and other music directors. They played an important role in introducing him to the film industry, and the composer often acknowledged their support and collaboration.
He made his full-fledged debut as a composer in Tamil cinema with Mattukkara Mannaru in 1986. His first major film featuring established stars was Manasukketha Maharasa, released in 1989. Projects such as Vaigasi Poranthachu subsequently helped strengthen his position in the industry.
His death marks the end of a career that connected Chennai’s folk music traditions with mainstream South Indian cinema.