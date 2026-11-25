Veteran Nigerian star Pete Edochie, known as one of the most influential performers in African cinema, died at the age of 79. His family announced his death on November 25, 2026. Pete Edochie was known for portraying traditional rulers, family patriarchs, and wealthy businessmen in Nollywood.
Pete Edochie's cause of death
Pete Edochie's demise was announced by his son, Leo Edochie who, posted the family statement. The actor reportedly breathed his last at 12:30 am in Enugu, Nigeria, following a prolonged battle with prostate cancer. His son, Leo Pete Edochie, announced the death and shared the family's statement on Instagram. The grieving son, in his post filled with profound sadness and hearts bowed in total submission to the will of Almighty God, revealed that Pete battled prostate cancer.
"We announce the passing of our beloved husband, father,brother and kinsman, Chief Dr Pete Edochie, Mon (Ononenyi), a retired broadcaster and veteran Actor, who departed this life on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, at 12.30am after a protracted battle with prostate cancer in Enugu, Nigeria. He was aged 79 years", read Leo's note.
Pete Edochie's funeral details
The heart-wrenching statement was titled 'An Iroko Has Fallen' and mentioned that the veteran star passed away at 12.30 a.m. on November 25, 2026. The statement also said Pete Edochie was from Akamnato Ifite Nteje and left behind his wife, Barrister Mrs Josephine Edochie, his children, siblings, and many other relatives.
Talking about Pete's funeral, the note also read, "Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course. As we mourn this painful loss, we pray that Almighty God grants his gentle soul eternal rest and gives the entire family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. May God be with us all at this trying time. Amen".
A heartbreaking fan reacting to the note wrote, "Childhood beautiful people are slowly wiping out. Thank you, Sir, your beautiful memories are with us forever. A king who really was a king in every African child’s eye …what a legend and what an icon he will forever be in the African acting universe…rest in peace sir".
Tributes have been pouring in for Pete Edochie, one of Nollywood's most recognised faces. The legend had reshaped Nigeria's movie industry. He began his career in 1967 as a broadcaster before moving into acting. In 1987, Pete Edochie became famous for the TV adaptation of Chinua Achebe's novel Things Fall Apart. He played the complex Igbo warrior, earning recognition beyond Nigeria.
The TV series showed the struggles an African community faced because of British Colonialism and the introduction of Christianity into traditional African communities.