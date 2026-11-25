Pete Edochie's cause of death

Pete Edochie's demise was announced by his son, Leo Edochie who, posted the family statement. The actor reportedly breathed his last at 12:30 am in Enugu, Nigeria, following a prolonged battle with prostate cancer. His son, Leo Pete Edochie, announced the death and shared the family's statement on Instagram. The grieving son, in his post filled with profound sadness and hearts bowed in total submission to the will of Almighty God, revealed that Pete battled prostate cancer.