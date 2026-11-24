Charlie Cox was considered old for James Bond

In a conversation with Virgin Radio UK, the 43-year-old actor said he approached the makers for an audition. However, the actor was told outright that because of his age, he would not fit the role. Charlie shared, "Can I say something? I asked to audition for that. Do you know what they told me? 'Too old.' But Rob is the same age as me! He does look good for it; I have to be fair".