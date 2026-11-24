Charlie Cox was rejected from the James Bond auditions because he was considered too old.
Robert Pattinson is the seventh actor to reprise the role of James Bond.
Charlie Cox also reacted to Robert Pattinson as the next 007.
Daredevil actor Charlie Cox shared that he wanted to audition for the cult classic role of James Bond. He was rejected because he was considered too old for the part. Yes! You read that right. Charlie's revelation of not being considered for Denis Villeneuve's role comes at a time when Robert Pattinson was announced as the next 007.
Charlie Cox was considered old for James Bond
In a conversation with Virgin Radio UK, the 43-year-old actor said he approached the makers for an audition. However, the actor was told outright that because of his age, he would not fit the role. Charlie shared, "Can I say something? I asked to audition for that. Do you know what they told me? 'Too old.' But Rob is the same age as me! He does look good for it; I have to be fair".
The actor said that could never understand how being 43 or 44 years old was considered too old for the role of James Bond. Meanwhile, Robert Pattinson, who turned 40 in May 2026, is best known for his roles in franchises like Harry Potter, Twilight, and Batman. Pattinson will also be seen in Dune: Part Three.
Charlie Cox on Robert Pattinson as James Bond
Pattinson is the seventh actor to reprise the role of James Bond and will step into Daniel Craig's shoes. The actor last played the role of Bond in No Time to Die, 2021. Earlier, stars such as Jack Lowden and Callum Turner were rumoured to be in the running.
Speaking about Pattinson, Charlie Cox shared, "I thought it was going to be Jack Lowden or maybe Callum Turner. What an amazing career he has carved out. Some of the stuff that guy has done… worked with directors who have gone on to be huge, huge auteurs, but when he worked with them, it was their first film or stuff".
Earlier, Amazon MGM Studios had announced Robert Pattinson as the new James Bond on November 16, 2026. All eyes will be on the actor set to portray the legendary British Spy.
Pattinson described the role as something like a dream come true and stated, "James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime". He also said he was deeply grateful for Amazon MGM Studios' belief in him.