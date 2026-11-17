Robert Pattinson is the new James Bond.
Pattinson broke out as the sparkly vampire Edward Cullen in the Twilight franchise.
From Claire Denis to David Cronenberg, Pattinson has worked with the most daring, distinctive filmmakers.
Few actors have gotten away with career pivot quite like Robert Pattinson. After spending the late 2000s as the reluctant poster boy for teen-vampire melodrama, he spent the next decade lighting his heartthrob image on fire, ditching Hollywood polish for rotted teeth, bizarre accents, and visionary auteurs. From desperate robbers to deranged 19th-century lighthouse keepers, he quietly reinvented himself as the shining symbol of independent cinema at its riskiest.
Now, that wild detour has come full circle with the blockbuster announcement that Pattinson is officially stepping into cinema’s most iconic tuxedo as the next James Bond. Before he trades indie chaos for a license to kill, here are the ten definitive roles that landed him here.
1. The Lighthouse (2019)
Locked on a storm-ravaged 1890s New England rock with Willem Dafoe, Pattinson delivers the most physically and psychologically unhinged performance of his career. Playing a tight-lipped timberman slowly losing his grip on reality, Pattinson turns every chore, hauling coal, emptying chamber pots, getting berated over his cooking, into a pressure cooker of repressed rage. He goes head to toe with Dafoe’s theatrical roar, powering a guttural, New England-accented descent into visceral insanity that is equal parts horrifying, aching. It's also morbidly hilarious.
2. High Life (2018)
In Claire Denis’ hypnotic sci-fi drama High Life, Robert Pattinson plays Monte, the lone adult left aboard a spacecraft spinning toward a black hole, accompanied only by Willow, an infant daughter conceived without his knowledge. Before their isolation, the vessel served as a floating prison where convicts were subjected to grotesque experiments by Juliette Binoche’s obsessive scientist. Denuded of conventional scene partners inside a claustrophobic hull, Denis pushes Pattinson to carry the film through quiet physicality alone. The result highlights his most tender, uncanny instincts, placing the movie’s cosmic dread in raw human vulnerability.
3. The Drama (2026)
Kristoffer Borgli’s skewed anti-rom-com took some flak for splitting its focus evenly between Pattinson’s bumbling Charlie and Zendaya’s Emma, whose wine-tasting confession turns their engagement foul. Yet Pattinson has always been happy to share the spotlight with his female co-stars, and The Drama honors that generosity by tracking both halves of the fallout. As Emma confronts her past and Charlie evades the present with half-truths, the film refracts Pattinson’s early-career romances through a more telling lens.
4. Twilight Franchise
it’s time to give Robert Pattinson credit for his sincere portrayal of Edward in the original Twilight. Before internet irony seized on the franchise, Pattinson and the cast played it completely sober and straight, a choice that not only reshaped pop-culture vampires, but also let him obsess over every physical detail, down to how his fingers touched a table. That granular dedication is the precise foundation of the acclaimed actor he emerged.
5. The Batman (2022)
Instead of the suave playboy billionaire audiences were used to, Pattinson gave us a nocturnal, Nirvana-listening recluse who looks sleep-bereft for ages. Under Matt Reeves’ noir lens, his Bruce Wayne is an emotionally stymied detective still lost in childhood grief. It's a solidly restrained performance, masterful in concealment. It’s an audaciously pared-down take on a pop-culture icon that is more psychologically attuned than geared to action.
6. Good Time (2017)
Desperate to rescue his developmentally disabled younger brother (Benny Safdie) from custody, Pattinson’s Connie plunges headfirst into a nocturnal nightmare that wildly veers out of control. Pattinson delivers a voltage-charged, ferociously energetic performance, locking onto the manic, flop-sweat panic driving this scabrous comedy of massive blunders.
7. Primetime (2026)
In Lance Oppenheim’s nauseating biopic Primetime, Pattinson uses a nasty relish with which disgraced host Chris Hansen swallows a sadistic grin to keep his stern broadcast mask intact. His layered portrait taps straight into the paranoia and self-righteousness of a showman selling moral outrage as civic duty while being drunk on spectacle. Trailing Hansen’s feverish chase for ratings supremacy and tabloid immortality, Pattinson has a firm grip over the psychological derailment of a man convinced of his own myth.
8. The Odyssey (2026)
Pattinson has dealt with more complex, layered characters than Antinous, the most shamelessly scheming of the suitors vying for Penelope’s (Anne Hathaway) hand while Odysseus (Matt Damon) is lost at sea in Christopher Nolan’s Homer adaptation. Yet even as the most earthly, flesh-and-blood antagonist in The Odyssey, Pattinson keeps his character deliciously perched between arch villainy and caricature, leaving just enough theatricality to spark viral memes over his sneering demand to "get these beggars out of here!" While his turn in Nolan's Tenet was infinitely more heroic, he proved here his absolute scene-stealing prowess.
9. Mickey 17 (2025)
Oscar winner Bong Joon Ho’s sci-fi dark comedy cuts Pattinson loose as a deep-space "Expendable", a disposable worker dispatched on suicide missions only to be reprinted every time he dies. Even if it landed as a step down from Parasite, Pattinson’s Mickey lurches through a slew of disasters that swerve from slapstick to sheer dread, with the actor committing fully to every violent tonal swing. The allegory occasionally becomes too in your face, yet the film proves that the Pattinson allure is irresistible.
10. Maps To The Stars (2014)
Right on the heels of Cosmopolis, Pattinson and David Cronenberg reteamed for one of the most overlooked entries in either of their filmographies: Maps to the Stars, a biting Hollywood satire that met a similarly divided reception. Viewed through the right twisted lens, though, it’s wickedly entertaining, a Toronto-doubling-for-L.A. fever dream featuring Julianne Moore as a fading, desperate actress, Pattinson as an aspiring-actor chauffeur, and his future Damsel co-star Mia Wasikowska as an enigmatic newcomer tracking down her washed-up child-star brother.