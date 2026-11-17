Pattinson has dealt with more complex, layered characters than Antinous, the most shamelessly scheming of the suitors vying for Penelope’s (Anne Hathaway) hand while Odysseus (Matt Damon) is lost at sea in Christopher Nolan’s Homer adaptation. Yet even as the most earthly, flesh-and-blood antagonist in The Odyssey, Pattinson keeps his character deliciously perched between arch villainy and caricature, leaving just enough theatricality to spark viral memes over his sneering demand to "get these beggars out of here!" While his turn in Nolan's Tenet was infinitely more heroic, he proved here his absolute scene-stealing prowess.