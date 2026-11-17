Recording Academy's Response To BTS Snub

Responding on social media, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. confessed he was “saddened” by BTS’s decision to boycott. “I do want to clarify something that seems to be getting lost in the conversation,” he explained. “The Asian Pop category was created to celebrate the depth, diversity and extraordinary growth of pop artistry coming out of Asia. The spirit of this new category is to shine a dedicated spotlight on these important artists. More categories mean more artists’ work is recognized. It’s never to divide, but to expand who is recognized by our 15,000 Grammy voters.” Mason also noted that artists entering genre-specific fields like Asian Pop remain entirely eligible to compete in the major general categories, including Record, Album, and Song of the Year.