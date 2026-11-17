The 2027 Grammy nominations are unveiled.
BTS is missing from the list.
The band announced back in July that they aren't submitting any music for contention, owing to a new exclusionary category.
When the nominees for the 69th Grammy Awards were unveiled on November 16, BTS was conspicuously absent, a surprising omission given that their March 2026 comeback record, Arirang, ended a nearly six-year studio album hiatus right inside the eligibility window. However, the group wasn't snubbed by Recording Academy voters. Instead, BTS deliberately opted out of the submission process altogether.
Why Is BTS Boycotting The 2027 Grammys?
Through a statement translated from Korean, BTS underlined a wish for music to be “heard and loved by itself rather than being divided by region or language.” The remark carried significant weight coming from the septet, which has spent years dismantling linguistic barriers, honing a massive worldwide following, and propelling K-pop deeper into the global mainstream. The announcement of their boycott dropped in July.
The timing of the group's decision stood out sharply. Prior to the 2027 awards, the Recording Academy unveiled the Best Asian Pop Music Performance category to honor standout achievements in the genre. Designed for tracks originating in or prominent across Asian territories—spanning K-pop, J-pop, and C-pop, the award requires a substantial presence of at least one Asian language, though it strictly evaluates individual singles rather than complete albums.
Yet, the decision spawned heated backlash from critics who argued that lumping K-pop and similar genres into a standalone Asian category threatened to marginalize Asian acts from the ceremony's mainstream recognition. Local K-pop fans asked other bands also to boycott the Grammys over the the new Asian pop category, calling the award show racist.
Recording Academy's Response To BTS Snub
Responding on social media, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. confessed he was “saddened” by BTS’s decision to boycott. “I do want to clarify something that seems to be getting lost in the conversation,” he explained. “The Asian Pop category was created to celebrate the depth, diversity and extraordinary growth of pop artistry coming out of Asia. The spirit of this new category is to shine a dedicated spotlight on these important artists. More categories mean more artists’ work is recognized. It’s never to divide, but to expand who is recognized by our 15,000 Grammy voters.” Mason also noted that artists entering genre-specific fields like Asian Pop remain entirely eligible to compete in the major general categories, including Record, Album, and Song of the Year.
BTS has never garnered a Grammy, even after earning five nominations. Three of those came one after another in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for “Dynamite” in 2021, “Butter” in 2022 and “My Universe” in 2023. Their 2026 return made the absence even more prominent, since Arirang opened at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 641,000 units, the biggest debut week for a group album in more than a decade.
The 2027 Grammys is set for February 7, 2027.