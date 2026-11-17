On Monday, the composer resorted to Instagram to share his gratitude for the Grammy nomination. He wrote, "I’m so thrilled, proud and honoured to share that VARUVAAIY has been nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category for the 69th Grammy® Awards. Not only for me and @sushasings, but this is such a special moment because it’s the very 1st Tamil Song to ever be nominated and am so happy it’s a BHARATHIAR song. Thank you to all the members of the Recording Academy for this incredible recognition."