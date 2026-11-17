The 2027 Grammy nominees have been unveiled.
Varuvaaiy becomes the first ever Tamil song to rake in a Grammy nomination.
The song is composed by Indian-American composer and playback singer Devan Ekambaram, with Susha lending vocals.
Following the November 16 unveiling of the 2027 Grammy nominees, the Tamil track Varuvaaiy emerged as India’s sole contender at this year's ceremony, landing a nomination in the Best Global Music Performance category. Conversely, Shashwat Sachdev's Dhurandhar: The Revenge was shut out of the categories entirely, despite a widely publicised campaign for a slot. Composed by Devan Ekambaram and featuring vocalist Susha, Varuvaaiy is the first Tamil song to garner a Grammy nomination. This is also India's only nomination at the 2027 Grammys.
On Monday, the composer resorted to Instagram to share his gratitude for the Grammy nomination. He wrote, "I’m so thrilled, proud and honoured to share that VARUVAAIY has been nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category for the 69th Grammy® Awards. Not only for me and @sushasings, but this is such a special moment because it’s the very 1st Tamil Song to ever be nominated and am so happy it’s a BHARATHIAR song. Thank you to all the members of the Recording Academy for this incredible recognition."
In another post, Devan wrote ecstatically, "I simply can’t control the immense joy I’m feeling right now!!! Getting my very 1st Grammy® nomination alongside legends like Angélique Kidjo and Pharrell Williams & Shakira and Burna Boy is so surreal. Today is such a special day for Tamil, BHARATHIAR and Carnatic music."
Devan added, "I've been creating independent Tamil music since 1998, and each project led me to something else, and this 29-year journey has been so fulfilling. Though most of you know me as a singer, the composer and producer in me has been longing for years and years for a moment like this, and Nov 16th 2026 will be an unforgettable day here on as it’s the day I finally got recognised for my music and am officially a GRAMMY® Nominee."
The Best Global Music Performance category at the 69th Grammy Awards features several other nominees. They entail Una Flor En Cada Estrella by KerreKe, Mireya and Alex E Chavez; Bando (Orchestral) by Angelique Kidjo featuring Pharrell Williams and Quavo; Porcelana by ROSALIA and Dougie F; and Dai Dai by Shakira and Burna Boy.
Varuvaaiy Details
Composed and sung by Devan Ekambaram alongside vocalist Subhiksha Rangarajan (Susha), the Tamil track Varuvaaiy is a modern musical riff on a devotional poem by legendary poet and freedom fighter Subramania Bharati (Bharathiar), calling on Lord Krishna to awaken human consciousness and vanquish evil.
A staple of the South Indian music scene since 1999, Ekambaram inaugurated his playback career with A.R. Rahman’s hit "Oh Maria" from Kadhalar Dhinam and has since recorded over 500 film tracks across Tamil and regional cinema. Meanwhile, Susha Rangarajan, who blends Carnatic classical roots with jazz and contemporary genres, honed her foundation in traditional Carnatic training before studying jazz at the University of Toronto.