Mohammed Shami Leaving LSG? Star Pacer Reportedly Set For Trade Move To RR In Exchange Of English All-Rounder

Mohammed Shami is set to move from Lucknow Super Giants to Rajasthan Royals in exchange for Sam Curran
LSG have also agreed to release Tamil Nadu left-arm spinner M Siddharth as part of the deal
RR are expected to gain a powerplay specialist to support Jofra Archer
Mohammed Shami is set to move from Lucknow Super Giants to Rajasthan Royals in exchange for England allrounder Sam Curran. LSG have also agreed to release Tamil Nadu left-arm spinner M Siddharth as part of the deal.
The trade would send a senior India quick to RR and give LSG a left-handed allrounder after a last-place finish in IPL 2026. Shami recently retired from Test cricket and took 12 wickets in 13 matches last season at an economy rate of 9.00, but he still gave LSG experience and depth with the ball.
The move, reported by Cricinfo, also addresses specific team needs. RR get a powerplay specialist to support Jofra Archer. LSG bring in a player who can add balance, cover multiple batting slots and bowl in different phases.
Shami's T20 Value
Shami still changes games.
He turns 36 in September, but last season showed he remains effective in T20 cricket. Against his former franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad, he returned 4-0-9-2 in one of the most economical spells of the IPL season.
That burst came early. Shami removed Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head in his first two overs, using his experience to break up an aggressive opening pair.
The numbers back his powerplay value. Since 2024, Shami has taken 14 wickets in the powerplay at an economy rate of 8.76. LSG had the best powerplay economy in IPL 2026 at 8.71 and took 23 wickets in that phase.
RR, by contrast, went at 10.14 despite taking 28 wickets and that remained one of their weaker areas even as they reached the playoffs. If the trade goes through, Shami could form a new-ball pairing with Archer, RR's main strike bowler last season.
Curran's LSG Role
Curran brings balance.
LSG will become the third IPL franchise Curran represents after two stints each with Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings. He missed IPL 2026 with injury.
At Lucknow, he will reunite with long-time friend and mentor Tom Moody, the franchise's global director of cricket. Curran has previously worked with Moody at Oval Invincibles in the Hundred and at Desert Vipers in the UAE's ILT20.
That link matters. Under Moody as head coach, Curran captained Desert Vipers to the ILT20 title in January this year. He also arrives with a proven T20 record after being named Player of the final and Player of the tournament when England won the 2022 T20 World Cup. For LSG, he offers an allround option who can float in the batting order and bowl across phases.
Captaincy And Siddharth
Curran could lead too.
LSG have had a vacant captain's slot since Rishabh Pant stepped down and then moved back to Delhi Capitals as part of a trade after the 2026 season. Curran is now among the overseas options for the role alongside Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis.
Siddharth's release is also notable. The left-arm spinner is an unusual operator who can swing the new ball. He recently won the TNPL and will next turn out for Tamil Nadu in the 20-overs Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.