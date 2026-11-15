Yashasvi Jaiswal To KKR? Star Opener Reportedly Set For Big Trade Move Ahead Of IPL 2027 Retention Deadline

Reports now suggest he could move, with multiple teams in talks with Royals. Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants are both reportedly ready to offer him the captaincy. Earlier reports suggested that Lucknow were the favourites, but KKR are now seems to be slightly ahead. They have the bigger trade chips with Cameron Green, Ramandeep Singh and Kartik Tyagi reportedly among the names they can put on the table.