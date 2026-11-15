Yashasvi Jaiswal To KKR? Star Opener Reportedly Set For Big Trade Move Ahead Of IPL 2027 Retention Deadline

Yashasvi Jaiswal has become the biggest name in the IPL 2027 trade window, with his future at Rajasthan Royals under scrutiny
Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants are both reportedly in discussions with Rajasthan Royals over a possible move
Both KKR and LSG are said to be prepared to offer Jaiswal the captaincy
The IPL 2027 trade window is in full swing, and the biggest name in the rumour mill is now Yashasvi Jaiswal. With the retention deadline on November 17 and the mini-auction scheduled for December 16 in Goa, franchises are racing to reshape their squads.
The window opened after the IPL 2026 final and stays open until about a week before the auction. It lets teams fix gaps, shed surplus players and secure targets before retentions fix their purses.
Four trades have been completed so far. Rishabh Pant returned to Delhi Capitals at a reduced INR 15 crore, with Kuldeep Yadav going to Lucknow Super Giants. T Natarajan moved back to Sunrisers Hyderabad as Zeeshan Ansari went to Delhi.
On November 5, CSK and SRH swapped four players: Liam Livingstone and Jack Edwards to Chennai, Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis to Hyderabad. The biggest came on November 11, when Hardik Pandya joined Punjab Kings at INR 18 crore, with Arshdeep Singh moving to Mumbai Indians at his existing INR 18 crore
More big deals before the retention deadline cannot be ruled out, and Jaiswal sits at the centre of the speculation.
KKR And LSG Pursuit
Jaiswal's position at Rajasthan Royals has looked uneasy for some time. Reports in 2025 said he was unhappy with the management for snubbing him as vice-captain. His position has also been complicated by management concerns and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s rise, while Royals already have another young left-handed opener in Lhuan-dre Pretorius. A reported swap with Mumbai Indians involving Hardik had stalled in October.
Reports now suggest he could move, with multiple teams in talks with Royals. Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants are both reportedly ready to offer him the captaincy. Earlier reports suggested that Lucknow were the favourites, but KKR are now seems to be slightly ahead. They have the bigger trade chips with Cameron Green, Ramandeep Singh and Kartik Tyagi reportedly among the names they can put on the table.
Royals have not confirmed any decision, and the next two days could settle where Jaiswal ends up.