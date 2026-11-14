Sharad Kapoor said he hoped to bring the dogs back home when his circumstances improve.
YODA Mumbai moved the dogs to its animal welfare centre after Kapoor’s health issues and physical challenges made care difficult.
The Josh actor said he injured himself while playing football in Barcelona.
Actor Sharad Kapoor broke down while saying goodbye to his four pet dogs in a video that has gone viral on social media. The Josh actor said he hoped to bring them home again.
Why Sharad Kapoor breaks down in viral video
Kapoor’s health problems and physical limitations had made daily care hard. He has a wife and newborn child at home, and there was no one available to look after the animals. So, the family sent the four dogs to animal welfare centre in Mumbai.
Kapoor was reluctant to let them go, but his family was in a hard stretch.
Hema Choudhary, Kapoor’s friend and the founder of Mumbai-based NGO Bezubaan Public Welfare Trust, shared the video. She said that Kapoor’s health had made it increasingly hard for him to care for all four dogs. She also explained that the pets had been moved because of his physical condition, the demands at home and the absence of caretakers.
Heartbroken, Sharad hoped to bring the dogs back after moving into a new bungalow. “There is also a situation at my home right now. After this house, when I get my new bungalow, I am going to tell YODA, ‘Please give my babies back because I cannot live without them,’” he said.
Kapoor also said he was worried about how the dogs would adjust without him. He made clear the transfer had nothing to do with cruelty. “As an actor, I am such an emotional person. How can we be cruel to someone? We are here to love people and give love to them.”
What happened to Sharad Kapoor's health
Sharad Kapoor revealed how he sustained an injury during a football match in Barcelona. "I went to play football in Barcelona like a fool. There were big players in the team. I thought I was also an intense player. Suddenly I started thinking of myself as Messi. This one guy, his foot touched mine during the game. As soon as his foot touched mine, I understood that it's gonna be a solid injury".
He believes OTT platforms offer opportunities, saying he would be happy if he gets an offer to work on OTT. "It's a great platform for everybody. In today's time, there are more than 140 crore people in India. And it is worldwide. Netflix caters to at least 5 to 7 billion people. So it's a big opportunity."
Sharad debuted with the 1996 film Dastak. He also starred in films such as Lakshya and Jai Ho.