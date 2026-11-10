New South OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week: Ranabaali, Jailer 2, John Doe, Bouma And More

This week in November has an interesting lineup of South Indian films.
From Malayalam to Telugu, Tamil and Kannada, there is something for everyone.
Jailer 2 and Ranabaali are the major OTT releases. John Doe, Bouma and GOAT, among others, are releasing in theatres.
The second week of November brings a packed OTT lineup and theatrical releases in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. From thrillers to romantic dramas, there are interesting South titles this week. Jailer 2 and Ranabaali lead the digital space, while John Doe, Bouma and GOAT are among the theatrical releases.
New South OTT releases this week (November 9-15, 2026)
1. Jailer 2 - Prime Video (November 12)
The Tamil action drama stars Rajinikanth, SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty and Ramya Krishnan. Hrithik Roshan, Mohanlal, Vijay Sethupathi, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff are in cameos.
The story follows former jailer Muthuvel Pandian, who uncovers a larger threat: the powerful Kalpak family—headed by Bodhi, his sister Kaantha, and their father, Chakri—who control the apex of the illegal idol-trading network. To dismantle their empire, Muthuvel reteams with trusted allies Mathew, Narasimha, and Kamdev, and a new ally, Roddy.
2. Ranabaali - Netflix (November 13)
Set against the backdrop of the Great Madras Famine of 1876-1878, Ranabaali follows Singanamala Bobbili Ranabaali, a legendary warrior born under a mysterious prophecy in the hills of Rayalaseema. After growing up as a skilled horseman and marrying Jayamma, his peaceful village life is shattered by a devastating famine worsened by the greed and cruelty of colonial rulers. When the ruthless officer Sir Theodore Hector threatens his land and people, Ranabaali rises in fierce resistance to defend his community’s freedom, with the support of his wife.
3. The Third Murder - ManoramaMAX (November 13)
The Malayalam psychological thriller stars Saiju Kurup, Indrans, Vinay Forrt, Ananya, Leona Lishoy, Manikandan Pattambi and Fara Shibla.
It follows officer Christy and his investigative team as they probe two seemingly distinct cases—one involving Boban, a businessman, and the other Justin, a peddler. They discover an identical pattern between the two and trace the evidence, connected to a troubled teenager named Aditya and his eccentric father.
4. Crazy Kalyanam - Aha Video (November 13)
The Telugu comedy drama stars Anupama Parameswaran, Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam and Vijaya Krishna Naresh, among others.
Set in rural Telangana, it follows Keerthi, an independent and career-driven young woman who pushes back against traditional marriage expectations. She wants a partner who will share household responsibilities. Her father, however, tries to organise what he sees as the perfect wedding. Tensions rise when Keerthi says she loves another man.
5. Happy Journey - SunNXT (November 13)
The Telugu adventure drama stars Vamshidhar Goud, Payal Radhakrishna Shenoy, Ravi Siva Teja and others.
Seven women seek escape. Spanning several age groups, they abandon daily obligations and demanding routines in India to embark on an impromptu European holiday.
6. Pushpaka Vimanam - JioHotstar (November 12)
Sai Ronak Katkuri, Madhoo Damaraju and Vadlamani Srinivas star in this Telugu sci-fi fantasy. It follows a middle-class man named Pushpak Rao who finds out that an ordinary elevator functions as a time machine. The twist comes when he decides to go back in time to fix his past mistakes, which in turn puts everything in his present-day life at risk.
7. Bandra - Zee5 (November 13)
The Malayalam action thriller stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Dileep, Dino Morea, Mamta Mohandas, Kalabhavan Shajohn, R. Sarathkumar, Lenaa and Easwari Rao.
It follows Sakshi, an ambitious Bollywood filmmaker who is intrigued by the mysterious life of 90s renowned actress Tara Janaki.
Set between Mumbai and Kerala, the film shows Tara's relationship with Aala, a powerful businessman. As Sakshi unravels the truth behind Tara's life, she finds out that Tara's life has lots of secrets.
New South Indian films releasing in theatres this week
8. John Doe - November 13
The Tamil psychological thriller stars Arjun Das, Sanchana Natarajan, and Anupama Kumar, among others.
The story follows the disappearance of a young boy after a late-night outing in a quiet Tamil Nadu town. Police officer Chandru takes on the case. What starts as an isolated missing-person investigation quickly turns into a nightmare.
9. GOAT - November 12
The Telugu comedy action drama stars Sudigali Sudheer, Divya Bharathi, Nithin Prasanna and others.
Set against the backdrop of India's historic 1983 World Cup victory in a quiet Konaseema village, it revolves around Gana, a simple young man whose life takes a wild turn when a fake kidnapping scheme goes completely awry.
10. Rashi - November 13
The Kannada romantic drama follows Shivaraj, a young man from a quiet village, who adapts to the fast pace of city college life. His world expands even further when he meets Radhya, turning a new friendship into a deep romantic bond.
11. Bouma - November 12
The Malayalam mystery thriller stars Dileesh Pothan, Vineeth, Sagar Surya, Aditi Balan and Revathy Sharma.
It follows a struggling singer who returns to a remote estate from her forgotten past, only for unsettling events to blur the line between memory and reality.
Itllu Arjuna, Melcow Pondicherry, Dark Chocolate, Maya Lady, Kalusha and Chandrayan, among others, are other South Indian titles releasing this week.