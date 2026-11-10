New South OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week: Ranabaali, Jailer 2, John Doe, Bouma And More

Set against the backdrop of the Great Madras Famine of 1876-1878, Ranabaali follows Singanamala Bobbili Ranabaali, a legendary warrior born under a mysterious prophecy in the hills of Rayalaseema. After growing up as a skilled horseman and marrying Jayamma, his peaceful village life is shattered by a devastating famine worsened by the greed and cruelty of colonial rulers. When the ruthless officer Sir Theodore Hector threatens his land and people, Ranabaali rises in fierce resistance to defend his community’s freedom, with the support of his wife.