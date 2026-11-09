Latest OTT And Theatrical Releases: Student Of The Year, Gondhal, I Play Rocky And Others

Student of the Year: After Dark brings a new mystery to JioHotstar.
The Rings of Power and The Empress return with new seasons.
India’s Oscar entry Gondhal joins the theatrical list with I Play Rocky in theatres.
The latest OTT releases this week bring a mix of horror, fantasy, comedy and drama to streaming platforms. Shanaya Kapoor steps into a murder mystery with Student of the Year: After Dark, while Sauron’s war against the Elves continues in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3. There are also new stories featuring Jessica Chastain and Fernanda Castillo, alongside the return of familiar series.
The theatrical line-up has some notable releases this week, too. I Play Rocky revisits the story behind Sylvester Stallone’s iconic boxing film, while Jim Caviezel leads the action thriller Ghost Soldier. Also arriving in cinemas is Gondhal, Santosh Davakhar’s Marathi folk thriller, which has earned the distinction of being India’s official entry for the 99th Academy Awards.
New OTT releases this week:
1. Other Mommy
Release date: November 10
Jessica Chastain leads this supernatural horror film, produced by James Wan and directed by Rob Savage. Based on Josh Malerman’s novel, it follows a family whose already strained relationships take a frightening turn when a young girl’s imaginary friend appears to be real. What begins as an unsettling presence soon becomes a threat to the entire household.
2. Alicia's Law
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: November 11
Fernanda Castillo stars in this Mexican adaptation of the legal drama The Good Wife. Her character, Alicia, returns to her legal career after her husband, a Supreme Court Justice, is imprisoned following a public scandal. The series follows her attempt to rebuild her professional life while dealing with the consequences of her husband's actions.
3. Avedon
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: November 11
Directed by Ron Howard, this documentary explores the work and influence of celebrated photographer Richard Avedon. Archival footage and interviews with figures including Calvin Klein, Isabella Rossellini and Twiggy trace how he changed fashion photography and portraiture. It is a worthwhile watch for anyone interested in photography and visual culture.
4. The Body
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: November 11
This eight-episode psychological horror series follows a group of Catholic schoolgirls after a dance-team initiation goes wrong on Halloween night. Their experiences soon take a disturbing turn as prophetic visions trigger panic across their town. Created by Quinn Shephard, the series stars Kristina Bogic, Sara Boustany and Sofia Wylie.
5. The Gospel of Christmas
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: November 11
Tyler Perry writes and directs this holiday musical starring Fantasia Barrino and Durrell ‘Tank’ Babbs. The story follows a New York pastor struggling with his faith during the Christmas season. As his family and congregation face their own problems, he must find a way to guide them through a difficult period.
6. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3
Where to watch: Prime Video
Release date: November 11
The fantasy series returns with Middle-earth heading towards another major conflict. Set five years after the fall of Eregion, the new season follows Sauron as he works towards forging the One Ring and extending his control. The Elves and other realms must prepare for the growing threat. Jamie Campbell Bower joins the cast as Celeborn.
7. Allen
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: November 12
From the team behind Bluey comes an animated science-fiction comedy about an unusual friendship. T.J. Power voices Petey, who has spent years missing his alien best friend. When he manages to bring the friend back to Earth, their reunion takes an unexpected turn as a secret threatens the planet.
8. The Empress season 3
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: November 12
The German historical drama returns for its final season, with Devrim Lingnau and Philip Froissant reprising their roles as Elisabeth and Emperor Franz. After the war leaves Franz traumatised, the couple's marriage faces fresh strain. Elisabeth must also deal with pressure from the royal court and decide what she wants for herself.
9. Student of the Year: After Dark
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release date: November 13
The Student of the Year franchise takes a darker turn with this murder mystery directed by Reema Maya. Shanaya Kapoor makes her streaming debut as a student investigating the murder of her twin sister at the elite St. Teresa’s. Divik Sharma also stars in a story that replaces campus romance with secrets, rivalries and a tense search for answers.
10. Heartland
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: November 13
Jessica Chastain stars as Misty Jones, a former country music star whose life changes when her niece goes missing. Her search takes her into the darker side of Nashville, far removed from the music industry that once defined her career. The mystery thriller also features John Hawkes, Garrett Hedlund and Ross Lynch.
11. Cunk on Cinema
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: November 15
Diane Morgan returns as Philomena Cunk in this three-part comedy series created by Charlie Brooker. This time, the clueless presenter takes on the history of cinema, from the invention of the camera to artificial intelligence. Expect straight-faced interviews, absurd questions and appearances by Michael Bay and Benedict Cumberbatch.
12. The Chosen season 6
Where to watch: Prime Video
Release date: November 15
The historical drama returns with a season focused on the final 24 hours of Jesus’s life. Jonathan Roumie reprises his role as Jesus, with the story following Judas’s betrayal and the events leading to the crucifixion. The new season is the penultimate chapter of Dallas Jenkins’ series.
Theatrical releases this week:
13. Gondhal
Where to watch: Theatres
Release date: November 13, 2026
India’s official entry for the 99th Academy Awards, Gondhal is a Marathi folk thriller written and directed by Santosh Davakhar. Set in rural Maharashtra, the film follows Suman, a young woman trapped in an unhappy marriage, who uses her lover Sarjerao’s obsession with the traditional Gondhal ritual to pursue her own desires. What unfolds during the overnight ceremony is a disturbing tale of obsession, betrayal and power struggles. The film stars Ishitaa Deshmukh, Kishor Kadam, Yogesh Sohoni and Nishad Bhoir, with music composed by Ilaiyaraaja.
14. I Play Rocky
Where to watch: Theatres
Release date: November 13
Directed by Peter Farrelly, this biographical drama goes behind the making of Rocky to tell the story of Sylvester Stallone’s early struggles. Anthony Ippolito plays the young actor, who refuses to sell his screenplay unless he gets to play the lead himself. For fans of the original film, it offers a look at the determination behind one of cinema’s best-known underdog stories.
15. Ghost Soldier
Where to watch: Theatres
Release date: November 11
Jim Caviezel stars in this action thriller as a former Special Forces soldier living away from public attention in Wyoming. His quiet life is disrupted when a powerful corporation tries to take over his community’s land. He then uses his military training to fight back and protect his neighbours.