Gurfateh also shared a screenshot showing Mumbai’s AQI at 521 on Sunday evening. Expressing his frustration over the pollution, he wrote: “So furious at the insensitivity at display last night. For a country obsessed with having kids we sure don't give a ***k about the air they might inhale. Zero governance and zero ****ing accountability. Not even going to talk about what the domesticated animals and strays must have been through.”