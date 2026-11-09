‘The Entire City Is Burning’: Gurfateh Pirzada Rages After Fire Hits Mumbai Home

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

Gurfateh Pirzada has called out firecracker-related pollution and safety risks after a blaze damaged his Mumbai home during Diwali celebrations

image Prefer on Google
Gurfateh Pirzada
Gurfateh Pirzada Says Diwali Firecrackers Burned Mumbai Balcony Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Gurfateh Pirzada says Diwali crackers damaged his balcony and nearly an entire room.

  • The actor shared an AQI screenshot showing Mumbai’s reading at 521.

  • BMC deployed 237 corporators to raise awareness about firecracker-related pollution.

Actor Gurfateh Pirzada has expressed anger over the use of firecrackers during Diwali after a blaze damaged his Mumbai residence. The actor, who was recently seen in Lust Stories 3, shared pictures of his burnt balcony and a room inside his home, claiming that crackers had caused the damage. He also tagged the Mumbai Police and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), raising concerns about fire safety and the city’s worsening air quality.

Gurfateh Pirzada shares pictures of burnt Mumbai home

Taking to Instagram Stories, Gurfateh posted a picture showing the aftermath of the fire. The curtains beside his bed appeared to have been pulled aside, while household items had been moved away from the affected area. Smoke was also visible around the balcony.

Gurfateh Pirzada
Gurfateh Pirzada shares pictures of his burnt house Photo: Instagram
Gurfateh Pirzada shares pictures of his burnt house Photo: Instagram
Bhumi Pednekar Slams Diwali Firecracker Bursting As Mumbai AQI Hits 497 Overnight

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Alongside the picture, the actor wrote: “The sheer stupidity of the masses is astounding… crackers burnt my entire balcony and almost my entire room. The entire city is burning and is a gas chamber. @mybmc @mumbaipolice.”

Gurfateh Pirzada
Gurfateh Pirzada Photo: Instagram
Gurfateh Pirzada Photo: Instagram

Gurfateh also shared a screenshot showing Mumbai’s AQI at 521 on Sunday evening. Expressing his frustration over the pollution, he wrote: “So furious at the insensitivity at display last night. For a country obsessed with having kids we sure don't give a ***k about the air they might inhale. Zero governance and zero ****ing accountability. Not even going to talk about what the domesticated animals and strays must have been through.”

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Mumbai AQI rises after Diwali firecrackers

Firecracker bursting led to a sharp overnight rise in pollution across Mumbai. Navy Nagar recorded an AQI of 497 at 2 am, while several other locations also crossed the 400 mark. The city was covered in a thick haze as air quality deteriorated after the celebrations.

The Bombay High Court had ordered restrictions on bursting firecrackers in public places. In response, the BMC deployed 237 corporators on Saturday to spread awareness about the harmful effects of firecrackers, particularly in slums and densely populated neighbourhoods. The campaign focused on concerns around rising air and noise pollution.

Ahead of Diwali, Dia Mirza Questions BMC's Removal Of Anti-Cracker Video After BJP Leader's Objection

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Gurfateh’s post has added to the growing concerns over the impact of Diwali celebrations on residents, animals and public safety.

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