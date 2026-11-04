Soni Razdan calls bursting even one Diwali cracker ‘anti-national’ over pollution.
Dia Mirza's BMC awareness video triggered objections from BJP leaders.
Bombay High Court directs BMC to restore the deleted Diwali video.
Actor Soni Razdan has called bursting even one firecracker on Diwali “anti-life, anti-health and anti-national”, citing the impact of air pollution on children. Her remarks appear to support Dia Mirza amid the controversy over an environmental awareness video released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The clip was removed after objections from the Bharatiya Janata Party, prompting the Bombay High Court to intervene and direct the civic body to restore it.
Soni Razdan backs Dia Mirza amid BMC video row
In a post shared late on Tuesday night, the 70-year-old actor backed Mirza and urged parents to consider the health risks associated with firecrackers. Razdan wrote, “Any parent of a young child will tell you how much their children are suffering because of air pollution. How many school days they miss because of illness. So if you tell me that, in such circumstances, it is perfectly alright to burst even one cracker this Diwali, I can only say that it seems to me to be anti-life, anti-health and yes... anti-national,”
She added, “Health is a choice we make for ourselves and our children. Let us make the right one.” The actor has disabled comments on the post.
Mirza's video urged people to celebrate Diwali while being mindful of noise and air pollution. It became the subject of a political dispute after Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam objected to the campaign. Mayor Ritu Tawde also described Mirza as “anti-Hindu”. The BMC subsequently removed the video from its social media accounts.
However, campaign videos featuring Madhuri Dixit, Nishigandha Wad and cricketer Ajinkya Rahane remained available on the civic body's X and Instagram accounts.
Bombay High Court orders restoration of Dia Mirza's video
The Bombay High Court took suo motu note of the controversy and directed the BMC to re-upload Mirza's video. A bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Neela Gokhale expressed “deep pain and displeasure” over the political objections.
The court also criticised what it described as the “petty mindset” of some people, particularly elected representatives. Calling it “most unfortunate” that an environmental awareness video had been viewed through a political lens, the bench said no person could question the civic body's choice of celebrity for its campaign.
It also reminded citizens of their constitutional responsibility to uphold a secular spirit.