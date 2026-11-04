Soni Razdan backs Dia Mirza amid BMC video row

In a post shared late on Tuesday night, the 70-year-old actor backed Mirza and urged parents to consider the health risks associated with firecrackers. Razdan wrote, “Any parent of a young child will tell you how much their children are suffering because of air pollution. How many school days they miss because of illness. So if you tell me that, in such circumstances, it is perfectly alright to burst even one cracker this Diwali, I can only say that it seems to me to be anti-life, anti-health and yes... anti-national,”