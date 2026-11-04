Arshdeep singh four wickets india vs new zealand 2026 ind vs nz best bowling figures

Arshdeep Singh Enters Elite List With Stellar Four-Wicket Haul In Auckland

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 4 November 2026 11:58 am

Arshdeep Singh entered the record books with 4/70 in India’s 1st ODI against New Zealand in Auckland on 4 November 2026. The left-arm pacer produced the fourth-best bowling figures by an Indian fast bowler in New Zealand, helping India stay in complete control despite a late lower-order push from the hosts

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 4 November 2026 11:58 am

India's Arshdeep Singh celebrates after the wicket of Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi during the first T20I cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Money Sharma