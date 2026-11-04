Arshdeep Singh Enters Elite List With Stellar Four-Wicket Haul In Auckland

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Published at:

Arshdeep Singh entered the record books with 4/70 in India’s 1st ODI against New Zealand in Auckland on 4 November 2026. The left-arm pacer produced the fourth-best bowling figures by an Indian fast bowler in New Zealand, helping India stay in complete control despite a late lower-order push from the hosts

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Arshdeep Singh
India's Arshdeep Singh celebrates after the wicket of Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi during the first T20I cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Money Sharma
Summary of this article

  • Arshdeep Singh took 4/70 in the 1st ODI against New Zealand in Auckland on 4 November 2026

  • The spell is the fourth-best bowling return by an Indian pacer in New Zealand

  • Javagal Srinath leads the list with 4/23 in Auckland in 2003 and 4/52 in Napier in 1995

Arshdeep Singh's amazing bowling performance against New Zealand in the 1st ODI in Auckland on 4th November 2026 has seen him register the fourth-best bowling figures for an Indian pacer in New Zealand.

The left-arm pacer was on fire under pressure and finished with 4/70. That performance sees him join the pantheon of the very best ODI bowling figures by an Indian fast bowler in New Zealand conditions.

India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Score

Arshdeep Singh's Quirky Celebration Leaves Fans Guessing; Pacer Dedicates It To His Girlfriend | Watch

By Outlook Sports Desk

While Javagal Srinath still stands as the benchmark with his incredible 4/23 in Auckland back in 2003 and 4/52 in Napier in 1995, Shami’s 4/55 in Napier in 2014 is very close behind. Arshdeep’s latest spell now sits comfortably in the record books alongside them.

Despite a late-innings push from the NZ lower order, Arshdeep’s regular breakthroughs went a long way to dismantling the hosts as India took complete control. His ability to get wickets at crucial moments is a real testament to his value as a premier white-ball asset for the country.

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