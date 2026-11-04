Arshdeep Singh Enters Elite List With Stellar Four-Wicket Haul In Auckland

Arshdeep Singh took 4/70 in the 1st ODI against New Zealand in Auckland on 4 November 2026
The spell is the fourth-best bowling return by an Indian pacer in New Zealand
Javagal Srinath leads the list with 4/23 in Auckland in 2003 and 4/52 in Napier in 1995
Arshdeep Singh's amazing bowling performance against New Zealand in the 1st ODI in Auckland on 4th November 2026 has seen him register the fourth-best bowling figures for an Indian pacer in New Zealand.
The left-arm pacer was on fire under pressure and finished with 4/70. That performance sees him join the pantheon of the very best ODI bowling figures by an Indian fast bowler in New Zealand conditions.
While Javagal Srinath still stands as the benchmark with his incredible 4/23 in Auckland back in 2003 and 4/52 in Napier in 1995, Shami’s 4/55 in Napier in 2014 is very close behind. Arshdeep’s latest spell now sits comfortably in the record books alongside them.
Despite a late-innings push from the NZ lower order, Arshdeep’s regular breakthroughs went a long way to dismantling the hosts as India took complete control. His ability to get wickets at crucial moments is a real testament to his value as a premier white-ball asset for the country.