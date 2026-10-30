Arshdeep Singh needs one wicket to become the first Indian bowler to claim 150 men's T20I wickets
The left-arm pacer reached 149 wickets in 102 T20I appearances
New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner is also one wicket away from the 150-wicket milestone
Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh is closing in on a landmark that would further cement his place among India's finest T20I bowlers. The left-arm speedster needs just one more wicket to become the first Indian bowler to claim 150 wickets in men's T20 Internationals.
Arshdeep has been one of India's most dependable bowling options in the shortest format, using his swing, clever variations and pinpoint yorkers to trouble batters. With the five-match T20I series against New Zealand providing another opportunity, the Punjab pacer could achieve the feat in the fourth encounter in Auckland.
The milestone would also make him only the ninth bowler overall to enter the 150-wicket club in men's T20Is.
Arshdeep Singh Eyes Historic T20I Milestone, One Wicket Away From Joining Elite Club
Indian fast bowler Arshdeep Singh is on the cusp of another significant achievement in his international career. The left-arm pacer needs just one more wicket to become the first Indian bowler to reach 150 wickets in men's T20 Internationals, with the opportunity awaiting him in the fourth T20I against New Zealand in Auckland.
Arshdeep has emerged as one of India's most reliable performers in the shortest format, combining movement with the new ball and precision at the death. His ability to execute yorkers and handle pressure situations has made him an integral part of the bowling attack.
India have already sealed the five-match series 3-0, so the upcoming contest could offer the 27-year-old an opportunity to create history while helping his side regain momentum.
Arshdeep Singh Closes In On Exclusive T20I Record
Arshdeep reached 149 T20I wickets in 102 appearances after dismissing New Zealand opener Tim Seifert during the third match in Wellington.
His impressive tally includes two four-wicket hauls and a five-wicket haul, with best bowling figures of 5/51. He has also established himself as India's leading wicket-taker in men's T20Is, moving ahead of several prominent names in the format.
The Indian pacer has already enjoyed a productive 2026 campaign. He surpassed Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Indian record for the most T20I wickets in a calendar year, taking his tally to 38 and going past the previous benchmark of 37.
Mitchell Santner Also In Contention For Milestone
Interestingly, Arshdeep is not the only bowler approaching the 150-wicket landmark. New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner has also reached 149 T20I wickets, setting up the possibility of a milestone moment for either player in Auckland.
While Afghanistan's Rashid Khan leads the all-time men's T20I wicket-taking charts, Arshdeep has an opportunity to become the first Indian to enter the exclusive 150-wicket club.
With the series finely poised, his performance could prove crucial for India, both in terms of the result and his pursuit of a landmark achievement.