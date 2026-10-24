Mitchell Santner Creates T20I History With Match-Turning 4-Wicket Haul Against India In Christchurch

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee Published at: 24 October 2026 6:38 pm

Mitchell Santner took 4/21 in Christchurch on Saturday, but India beat New Zealand by four wickets in the second T20I and went 2-0 up in the five-match series. Tilak Varma and Nitish Kumar Reddy added an unbeaten 69 for the seventh wicket to chase 181 in 19.5 overs

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee Published at: 24 October 2026 6:38 pm

Mitchell Santner took 4/21 in Christchurch and became the first bowler with multiple four-wicket hauls against India in men’s T20Is. Photo: BLACKCAPS/X