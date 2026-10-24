Pakistan Vs England ODI Tri-Series Live Streaming: Preview, Squad, When And Where To Watch

Pakistan face England in the ODI tri-series clash in Lahore on October 25
Pakistan aim to extend their winning run, while England look to bounce back
Check live streaming and other details for the match
Pakistan will face England in the fourth match of the ODI tri-series at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday, October 25, 2026. The hosts will look to continue their winning run, while England will be eager to bounce back after a disappointing start to the competition.
Led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan have enjoyed a strong start to the tournament, registering victories over Sri Lanka and England. Their previous meeting against Harry Brook's side ended in an 87-run win for Pakistan, with Arafat Minhas delivering a standout performance.
England, meanwhile, will be looking to overcome their recent setbacks and keep their hopes of reaching the final alive. The side boasts experienced campaigners like Joe Root and an aggressive batting lineup capable of challenging Pakistan.
With the competition heating up, both teams will be keen to deliver a strong performance in Lahore. Pakistan will aim to consolidate their position, while England cannot afford another defeat.
All You Need To Know About Pakistan Vs England ODI Tri-Series
When and where will the Pakistan vs England ODI tri-series match take place?
Pakistan will face England in the fourth match of the ODI tri-series at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday, October 25, 2026.
What time will the Pakistan vs England ODI tri-series match begin?
The match will begin at 1:30 PM IST (1:00 PM local time), with the toss scheduled for 1:00 PM IST (12:30 PM local time).
Which TV channels will telecast the Pakistan vs England ODI tri-series match in India?
The match will not be telecast live on television in India.
How can fans watch the Pakistan vs England ODI tri-series match online in India?
Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs England ODI tri-series match on the Veto app.
Pakistan Vs England ODI Tri-Series: Squads
Pakistan Squad: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Abrar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Razaullah, Saad Baig (wk), Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Sufiyan Moqim.
England Squad: Harry Brook (c), Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, James Coles, Jordan Cox, Mason Crane, Henry Crocombe, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Josh Tongue.