Pakistan Vs England ODI Tri-Series Live Streaming: Preview, Squad, When And Where To Watch

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Pakistan vs England ODI tri-series live streaming details, match preview, squads, date, time and venue. Find out where to watch the fourth match live in India

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Pakistan Vs England ODI Tri-Series Live Streaming
England's Sonny Baker, right, celebrates with teammate after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Saim Ayub during the tri-series one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
Summary of this article

  • Pakistan face England in the ODI tri-series clash in Lahore on October 25

  • Pakistan aim to extend their winning run, while England look to bounce back

  • Check live streaming and other details for the match

Pakistan will face England in the fourth match of the ODI tri-series at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday, October 25, 2026. The hosts will look to continue their winning run, while England will be eager to bounce back after a disappointing start to the competition.

Led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan have enjoyed a strong start to the tournament, registering victories over Sri Lanka and England. Their previous meeting against Harry Brook's side ended in an 87-run win for Pakistan, with Arafat Minhas delivering a standout performance.

England, meanwhile, will be looking to overcome their recent setbacks and keep their hopes of reaching the final alive. The side boasts experienced campaigners like Joe Root and an aggressive batting lineup capable of challenging Pakistan.

With the competition heating up, both teams will be keen to deliver a strong performance in Lahore. Pakistan will aim to consolidate their position, while England cannot afford another defeat.

All You Need To Know About Pakistan Vs England ODI Tri-Series

When and where will the Pakistan vs England ODI tri-series match take place?

Pakistan will face England in the fourth match of the ODI tri-series at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday, October 25, 2026.

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What time will the Pakistan vs England ODI tri-series match begin?

The match will begin at 1:30 PM IST (1:00 PM local time), with the toss scheduled for 1:00 PM IST (12:30 PM local time).

Which TV channels will telecast the Pakistan vs England ODI tri-series match in India?

The match will not be telecast live on television in India.

How can fans watch the Pakistan vs England ODI tri-series match online in India?

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs England ODI tri-series match on the Veto app.

Pakistan Vs England ODI Tri-Series: Squads

Pakistan Squad: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Abrar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Razaullah, Saad Baig (wk), Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Sufiyan Moqim.

England Squad: Harry Brook (c), Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, James Coles, Jordan Cox, Mason Crane, Henry Crocombe, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Josh Tongue.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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