AUS Vs ENG 2nd ODI: Tom Banton's Century, Gus Atkinson's Four-Wicket Haul Power England To 135-Run Win
England bounced back emphatically from their Perth defeat, registering a 135-run victory over Australia in the second ODI at Adelaide Oval to level the three-match series 1-1. Tom Banton led the charge with a brilliant 121 off 99 balls, while Joe Root (62), Jordan Cox (67) and Will Jacks (54 not out) helped England post 355/6, their highest ODI total in Australia. Gus Atkinson then dismantled Australia's top order with career-best figures of 4/28 as the hosts slumped to 29/4. Cameron Green (64) and Matt Renshaw (63) offered some resistance with a 98-run partnership, but Australia's chase eventually folded for 220, handing England a comprehensive win and setting up a series decider in Hobart on Wednesday.
Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.
Tags
RELATED STORIES
'People Should See How Pakistan Celebrated': Yashveer Goud, Lakshya Raichandani Defend India U19’s Fiery Celebrations
Mentor Kevin Pietersen Leaves Australia Series Midway To Attend YouTube Summit In India
Blessing Muzarabani Rewrites Zimbabwe's Test Record Books With Stunning No. 10 Fifty: Check Stats