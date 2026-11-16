AUS Vs ENG 2nd ODI: Tom Banton's Century, Gus Atkinson's Four-Wicket Haul Power England To 135-Run Win

P Photo Webdesk 16 November 2026 6:58 pm Published at: 16 November 2026 6:57 pm Updated on:

England bounced back emphatically from their Perth defeat, registering a 135-run victory over Australia in the second ODI at Adelaide Oval to level the three-match series 1-1. Tom Banton led the charge with a brilliant 121 off 99 balls, while Joe Root (62), Jordan Cox (67) and Will Jacks (54 not out) helped England post 355/6, their highest ODI total in Australia. Gus Atkinson then dismantled Australia's top order with career-best figures of 4/28 as the hosts slumped to 29/4. Cameron Green (64) and Matt Renshaw (63) offered some resistance with a 98-run partnership, but Australia's chase eventually folded for 220, handing England a comprehensive win and setting up a series decider in Hobart on Wednesday.