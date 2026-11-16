AUS Vs ENG 2nd ODI: Tom Banton's Century, Gus Atkinson's Four-Wicket Haul Power England To 135-Run Win

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England bounced back emphatically from their Perth defeat, registering a 135-run victory over Australia in the second ODI at Adelaide Oval to level the three-match series 1-1. Tom Banton led the charge with a brilliant 121 off 99 balls, while Joe Root (62), Jordan Cox (67) and Will Jacks (54 not out) helped England post 355/6, their highest ODI total in Australia. Gus Atkinson then dismantled Australia's top order with career-best figures of 4/28 as the hosts slumped to 29/4. Cameron Green (64) and Matt Renshaw (63) offered some resistance with a 98-run partnership, but Australia's chase eventually folded for 220, handing England a comprehensive win and setting up a series decider in Hobart on Wednesday.

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England vs Australia Cameron Green
Australia's Cameron Green gets his half century during the second one-day international cricket match between Australia and England in Adelaide, Australia Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | Photo: Matt Turner/AAP Image via AP
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England vs Australia Jack Edwards
Australia's Jack Edwards, right, is bowled by England's Sam Curran during the second one-day international cricket match between Australia and England in Adelaide, Australia Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | Photo: Matt Turner/AAP Image via AP
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England vs Australia 2nd ODI
England's Joe Root, front center, celebrates taking a catch from Sonny Baker during the second one-day international cricket match between Australia and England in Adelaide, Australia Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | Photo: Matt Turner/AAP Image via AP
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Matthew Renshaw England vs Australia 2nd ODI
Australia's Matthew Renshaw plays during the second one-day international cricket match between Australia and England in Adelaide, Australia Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | Photo: Matt Turner/AAP Image via AP
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Cameron Green England vs Australia
Australia's Cameron Green plays during the second one-day international cricket match between Australia and England in Adelaide, Australia Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | Photo: Matt Turner/AAP Image via AP
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Australia vs England 2nd ODI
England's Gus Atkinson, center, appeals for the wicket of Australia's Josh Inglis during the second one-day international cricket match between Australia and England in Adelaide, Australia Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | Photo: Matt Turner/AAP Image via AP
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Gus Atkinson England vs Australia
England's Gus Atkinson bowls during the second one-day international cricket match between Australia and England in Adelaide, Australia Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | Photo: Matt Turner/AAP Image via AP
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England vs Australia Will Jacks
England's Will Jacks acknowledges his half century during the second one-day international cricket match between Australia and England in Adelaide, Australia Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | Photo: Matt Turner/AAP Image via AP
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England vs Australia Jordan Cox
England's Jordan Cox plays during the second one-day international cricket match between Australia and England in Adelaide, Australia Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | Photo: Matt Turner/AAP Image via AP
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Matthew Renshaw AUS vs ENG
Australia's Matthew Renshaw catches England's Jordan Cox's ball during the second one-day international cricket match between Australia and England in Adelaide, Australia Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | Photo: Matt Turner/AAP Image via AP
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Tom Banton ENG vs AUS
England's Tom Banton bats during the second one-day international cricket match between Australia and England in Adelaide, Australia Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | Photo: Matt Turner/AAP Image via AP
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Jordan Cox ENG vs AUS
England's Jordan Cox bats during the second one-day international cricket match between Australia and England in Adelaide, Australia Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | Photo: Matt Turner/AAP Image via AP
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Tom Banton ENG vs AUS
England's Tom Banton celebrates his century during the second one-day international cricket match between Australia and England in Adelaide, Australia Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | Photo: Matt Turner/AAP Image via AP
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England vs Australia, 2nd ODI
England's Joe Root, right, celebrates his 50 runs with team mate Tom Banton during the second one-day international cricket match between Australia and England in Adelaide, Australia Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | Photo: Matt Turner/AAP Image via AP
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England vs Australia Joe Root
England's Joe Root plays during the second one-day international cricket match between Australia and England in Adelaide, Australia Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | Photo: Matt Turner/AAP Image via AP

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