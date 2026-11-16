Sharad Kapoor, in a video, asked the film industry for acting work after years away from sets.
He spoke about his health problems and depression.
Kapoor said he moved his four pet dogs to an animal welfare centre because he could not care for them due to his health.
Josh actor Sharad Kapoor has asked the film industry for work after staying away from sets for years because of health troubles and depression. A video was shared by Bezubaan Trust on Instagram on Sunday, a day after a video of him parting with his four pet dogs was circulated on social media.
Sharad Kapoor seeks work
The actor was away from work due to emotional strain and illness. “When somebody blames you for nothing, you obviously feel pained by it. I went into depression. I didn't feel like working or meeting anybody,” Sharad said in the video.
He said he has spent the past two to three years mostly in bed. His family, he added, stays in touch mainly through the occasional phone call.
Kapoor was apparently referring to the sexual harassment case Mumbai Police filed against him in 2024. Reportedly, the complaint followed allegations from a 32-year-old actor and producer who filed an FIR against him. Kapoor has denied the charges earlier.
“But now, I've decided. I appeal to the film industry; please help me. Whatever financial crisis I have, I want to work and get out of it,” he added.
He said he really needs help “financially, morally, and mentally”, calling himself a big fan of all his senior actors he considers his heroes.
Hema Choudhary, who heads Mumbai-based Bezubaan Public Welfare Trust, said Kapoor has dealt with physical and mental health problems for almost two years. She said those issues include a brain-related condition and a broken leg. Actor Jaya Bhattacharya, who met him after his video spread online, also posted a clip of him speaking about his condition.
Industry response
The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) backed Kapoor's appeal and called on the industry to give him another chance.
AICWA president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta said Kapoor is 50 and still has more to offer as an actor.
In its appeal, the association said, “We make this appeal to every filmmaker, producer, director, casting director, celebrity, OTT platform and television channel: please give Sharad Kapoor work. He is a member of our film family, and a family does not turn away when one of its own is in need”.
Sharad Kapoor's films
Sharad made his debut with Dastak in 1996. He later starred in Lakshya, LOC: Kargil and Jai Ho. His last appearance was in the 2019 film Cabaret.