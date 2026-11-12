Pyre: AICWA Seeks Inquiry Into Screen Cut Of Vinod Kapri Film Amid Ramayana Release

Gupta cited small-budget hits such as HanuMan while arguing that smaller films deserve a fair chance in theatres. “Small-budget films are the backbone of Indian cinema. They are the largest number of films made each year, and they give new and genuine talent its first opportunity. Their producers raise money with great difficulty and wait years to reach theatres, where they get very few screens. Most small films do not succeed, and when even a film that is working is removed, small producers will stop making films, new artists will lose their chance, and lakhs of workers will lose employment,” he added.