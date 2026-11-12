Kareena Kapoor Gets Legal Notice Over Bhopal Royal Pendant Inscribed With Quranic Verse

Kareena Kapoor has received a legal notice after objections over a historic Bhopal royal pendant.
Social activist Abbas Hafeez raised concerns over it.
Rhea Kapoor, who styled Kareena, said the pieces came through Saif Ali Khan's family and were linked to Sajida Sultan.
Kareena Kapoor Khan has received a legal notice after social activist Abbas Hafeez and members of the Muslim community raised objections to her wearing a historic Bhopal royal pendant.
Why Kareena Kapoor served with legal notice
The dispute centres on a piece of heirloom jewellery linked to the former Bhopal royal family. The pendant is engraved with the Quranic verse 'Ayat-ul-Kursi', which has triggered the objections.
Kareena Kapoor's Diwali look
For one of her Diwali looks, Kareena wore a beige kaftan by designer Punit Balana. She paired it with a matching beige turban.
A sparkling kalgi adorned the turban. Saif Ali Khan had worn the same accessory on his wedding day.
The styling drew attention not just for the festive outfit but also for the history attached to the jewellery and headpiece.
The main highlight of her look was a 30-carat emerald pendant. Kareena accessorised it with the kaftan and turban.
About Kareena Kapoor pendant row
The emerald was inscribed with 'Ayat-ul-Kursi', the 255th verse of Surah Al-Baqarah in the second chapter of the Holy Quran.
Abbas Hafeez, who has sent a legal notice to the actor over her social media post featuring the pendant, told the media, "There is a pendant from the princely state of Bhopal, linked to the heritage of the Begums of Bhopal, which bears a verse from the Quran. For the Begums, this was a matter of faith, not a fashion accessory. It was customary for them to wear it while in seclusion."
He said the way Kareena flaunted it as a fashion statement is "inappropriate, especially given the specific rituals associated with touching or reading verses from the Quran." He also called her social media post with the pics "objectionable" and demanded that she remove those pictures and offer an apology.
All you need to know about Kareena Kapoor's emerald pendant
Rhea Kapoor, who styled Kareena, wrote on Instagram, "Kareena in a pure chandi kaftan and turban by Punit Balana, wearing a 200-year-old kalgi from the Nawab of Bhopal and the Begum of Bhopal's 30-carat emerald, carved with the 'Ayat-ul-Kursi.'"
She also described the family link behind the jewellery. "Heirlooms of the Bhopal royal family, Kareena's own. These pieces come through Saif's family; his grandmother, Sajida Sultan, was the daughter of the last ruling Nawab of Bhopal."