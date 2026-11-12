Kareena Kapoor Gets Legal Notice Over Bhopal Royal Pendant Inscribed With Quranic Verse

Abbas Hafeez, who has sent a legal notice to the actor over her social media post featuring the pendant, told the media, "There is a pendant from the princely state of Bhopal, linked to the heritage of the Begums of Bhopal, which bears a verse from the Quran. For the Begums, this was a matter of faith, not a fashion accessory. It was customary for them to wear it while in seclusion."