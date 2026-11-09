Godzilla Minus Zero Tops Global Box Office With $63 Million Opening, Beats Ramayana In US

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

Godzilla Minus Zero has topped the global box office with a $63 million opening, outperforming Ramayana in North America despite being made on a fraction of its reported budget

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Godzilla Minus Zero Tops Box Office
Godzilla Minus Zero Tops Box Office, Beats Ramayana Photo: IMDb
Summary of this article

  • Godzilla Minus Zero collected $63 million worldwide in its opening weekend.

  • The Japanese film earned $31.6 million in North America, beating Ramayana.

  • Made for $19 million, Godzilla cost around 9% of Ramayana's budget.

Godzilla Minus Zero has emerged as the biggest global box-office performer of the weekend, beating Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend despite having a considerably smaller reported budget. The Japanese monster film collected an estimated $63 million worldwide in its opening weekend, while the Indian mythological epic earned approximately $55 million over its four-day opening. The difference was even more pronounced in North America, where the two films faced off directly.

Godzilla Minus Zero Beats Ramayana At The US Box Office

According to Rentrak estimates reported by Screen International, Godzilla Minus Zero collected $31.6 million in North America between Friday and Sunday, securing the top position at the box office. It also pushed The Cat in the Hat to second place. Ramayana, which received the widest North American release for an Indian film, finished fifth with $8.7 million over the same three days. Its extended opening-weekend collection in the region stood at $12.2 million. On a like-for-like weekend comparison, Godzilla Minus Zero earned approximately 260% more than the Indian film.

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The budget difference makes the comparison more striking. Godzilla Minus Zero was reportedly made for $19 million, around 9% of Ramayana's reported production cost of approximately $210 million. Worldwide, however, the gap between their opening collections was much narrower. Ramayana earned around $55 million, with more than $30 million coming from India alone.

What Is Godzilla Minus Zero About?

Directed by Takashi Yamazaki, Godzilla Minus Zero is set in 1949, as Japan attempts to rebuild in the aftermath of World War II. It follows the events of 2023's Godzilla Minus One, with the monster returning as a new threat emerges. The film is produced by Japan's Toho and distributed in North America by GKIDS.

Veteran industry analyst David A. Gross highlighted the scale of its opening, writing, “This weekend's opening takes the Japanese production to a new level -- it's nearly three times the previous opening in Dec 2023,”

About Ramayana: Rise Of A Legend

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend stars Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. Produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the film released worldwide on November 5, 2026.

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The second part is planned for Diwali 2028.

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