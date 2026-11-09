Godzilla Minus Zero Beats Ramayana At The US Box Office

According to Rentrak estimates reported by Screen International, Godzilla Minus Zero collected $31.6 million in North America between Friday and Sunday, securing the top position at the box office. It also pushed The Cat in the Hat to second place. Ramayana, which received the widest North American release for an Indian film, finished fifth with $8.7 million over the same three days. Its extended opening-weekend collection in the region stood at $12.2 million. On a like-for-like weekend comparison, Godzilla Minus Zero earned approximately 260% more than the Indian film.