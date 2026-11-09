Farah Khan clarified that the viral fire video showed an under-construction building.
The filmmaker urged paparazzi pages to verify claims before sharing misleading content.
Farah's cooking vlogs, launched in 2024, have made Dilip a social media favourite.
Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan was recently at the centre of an online scare after a paparazzi page shared a video of a fire in a Mumbai building, claiming it was her residence. The video, which surfaced on Sunday, November 8, coinciding with Diwali, left several fans concerned about her safety. Farah has now responded to the post, calling out the page for spreading misleading information without verifying the details.
Farah Khan Clarifies Viral Fire Video Was Not From Her Building
Taking to Instagram, Farah Khan reshared the paparazzi page's post on her Story and clarified that the building seen in the video was still under construction. Expressing her displeasure over the misleading claim, she wrote, “Online portals plss BE RESPONSIBLE!! This is an under- construction building!! Clickbait can’t be everything!"
Her clarification put an end to speculation about a possible fire at her Mumbai residence. Fans were relieved to learn that Farah and her family were safe. The filmmaker lives at Oberoi Sky Heights in Lokhandwala, Mumbai, but the visuals shared online were not from her building.
The incident has also brought attention to the responsibility of paparazzi pages and online portals when reporting potentially alarming developments. A video shared without proper verification can quickly create unnecessary panic, particularly when it involves a public figure's home and family.
Farah Khan Recently Addressed Viral Video With Cook Dilip
This is not the first time Farah has had to respond to a viral social media post. She recently found herself in the middle of online speculation after a video showing an apparent argument with her longtime cook, Dilip, circulated widely.
In the clip, Dilip was heard saying, “Maine kitni baar aapko bola hai." Farah responded, “Tu mujhe samjhayega?" She then noticed the camera recording them and asked for it to be stopped. Addressing the discussion around the video on Instagram, Farah wrote, “Guys, please respect Dilip and my privacy. Do not jump to any conclusion (folded hands)."
Farah Khan’s Cooking Vlogs Made Dilip A Social Media Favourite
Farah's YouTube cooking series, which began in 2024, has grown into more than a food-focused show. Her conversations and kitchen sessions with celebrities such as Kajol, Ananya Panday and Vijay Varma have also attracted viewers.
A major part of the series' appeal is the familiar banter between Farah and Dilip. His dry humour and candid responses have made him a popular personality among viewers. In a recent conversation with Soha Ali Khan on her YouTube channel, Farah also discussed how the vlog began and how the unexpected popularity of the series changed Dilip's life.