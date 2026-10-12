Farah Khan’s witty reply followed Cyrus Broacha’s criticism of her cook, Dilip.
Cyrus called Dilip a ‘fraud’ and ‘overrated’ during a podcast with Shantanu Anam.
Dilip’s YouTube popularity has led to a Shah Rukh Khan advertisement appearance.
Farah Khan has responded to comedian Cyrus Broacha after he called her cook Dilip a ‘fraud’ and described him as overrated during a podcast conversation with actor Shantanu Anam. Dilip has become a familiar face through Farah’s YouTube vlogs, where his humour and banter with the filmmaker have won him a loyal following.
The exchange began after Cyrus’s comments about Dilip circulated online. Farah responded with a cheeky suggestion of her own, prompting Cyrus to play along and leaving social media users divided over the comedian’s remarks.
Farah Khan’s reply to Cyrus Broacha
Reacting to a video in which Cyrus criticised Dilip, Farah wrote, “Cyrus, I can replace him with you 😂.” Cyrus replied, “Kal se aaun? (Should I come from tomorrow?)”
Their exchange drew several reactions. One user suggested, “Make an episode with him. Let's see what Dilip has to say.” Another wrote, “if Cyrus joins you...everyone will stop watching for sure.” A third defended Dilip, commenting, “No Cyrus, you are not eligible. No one can replace Dilip.” One user, however, felt Farah should have taken a stronger stand, writing, “Are you mad or what? You should have taken a stand for Dilip.”
What Cyrus Broacha said about Dilip
During his conversation with Shantanu Anam, Cyrus said, “I don't like that guy. He irritates me. He is like acting all the time now. The first couple of times he was nice; otherwise, he looks like a fraud to me. I think Farah feeds him the lines, and then he says whatever he wants. Sometimes I feel his heart is not in it. He is overrated.”
Shantanu defended Dilip, saying, “You are the only person in the world who doesn't like Dilip. Dilip is lovable and sweet.”
Why Farah Khan’s cook Dilip is popular
Dilip has gained popularity through Farah’s YouTube videos, which mix cooking, celebrity visits and informal conversations. His comic timing has made him a fan favourite. He even appeared in an advertisement with Shah Rukh Khan.
In November 2025, Farah revealed that she had used a year’s YouTube earnings to help clear Dilip’s debt and support his son’s culinary education. She also said he was building a house in his hometown.