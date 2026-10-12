What Cyrus Broacha said about Dilip

During his conversation with Shantanu Anam, Cyrus said, “I don't like that guy. He irritates me. He is like acting all the time now. The first couple of times he was nice; otherwise, he looks like a fraud to me. I think Farah feeds him the lines, and then he says whatever he wants. Sometimes I feel his heart is not in it. He is overrated.”