The countdown to Hogwarts has officially begun.
Dominic McLaughlin, Alastair Stout, and Arabella Stanton will play the lead roles of Harry, Ron, and Hermione,
Fans can prepare to embark on a magical journey in Christmas 2026.
The countdown to Hogwarts has officially started, and with almost a month to go until HBO Original Series Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, fans have gotten another glimpse into the magical world of the Wizarding World through a special countdown video.
The clip shows the iconic Great Hall and its floating candles, along with glimpses of life at Hogwarts. It shows elements from the Wizarding World, along with glimpses of everyday life at Hogwarts. The makers have released a special countdown video, offering a peek at the iconic Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry ahead of the show's Christmas debut.
What is Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone about?
The countdown clip of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone is scheduled to premiere in India on December 25, 2026. Potterheads are invited to rediscover the story, and a new generation to experience it for the very first time.
It is worth mentioning that when the first trailer of the Harry Potter series dropped, it racked up 277 million views across platforms within 48 hours. It was clear that the love for the Wizarding World was not fading for a long time.
Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone cast
Child actors Dominic McLaughlin, Alastair Stout, and Arabella Stanton will play the lead roles of Harry, Ron, and Hermione respectively. Dominic was earlier seen in Grow, a Sky comedy with Nick Frost, according to a report by Variety Australia. Arabella Stanton previously played Matilda in the West End musical, and according to the report, it is Alastair Stout's first acting role.
John Lithgow plays Albus Dumbledore. In The Crown, he portrayed Winston Churchill and was also Oscar-nominated for The World According to Garp, SlashFilm notes.