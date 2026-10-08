Review Of ‘The Last Sky: Countdown For An Endangered Planet’

The toll that wars have taken on natural and human resources over the last few years show how humans contribute to climate change and environmental degradation. A study has revealed that three years of the Russia-Ukraine war have released an additional 350 million tonnes of pollutants into the atmosphere, accounting for one per cent of annual global emissions through bombings, explosions and fires. An environmental catastrophe is unfolding in larger concentric circles, as missiles, drone and aircraft carriers encircle the Strait of Hormuz amid the battle for control of the water passage. Tens of millions of litres of oil are contained in the ships, both military and civilian, in the Persian Gulf—a major spillage calamity will contaminate the waters for decades.