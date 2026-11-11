Meiyang Chang remembers Prashant Tamang after watching the Maatrubhumi trailer.
Prashant won Indian Idol Season 3 in 2007.
Maatrubhumi marks the late singer-actor's final film appearance alongside Salman Khan.
The trailer of Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace has brought back memories of late singer-actor Prashant Tamang. Among those moved by his appearance was his friend and former Indian Idol colleague Meiyang Chang, who shared an emotional tribute on social media. Prashant, who died earlier this year at 43, features in what will be his final film role.
Meiyang Chang remembers Prashant Tamang after Maatrubhumi trailer
Sharing an Instagram post after watching the trailer, Chang wrote, “Mere bhai and his final screen appearance! I’m so glad Salman Khan’s ‘Maatrubhumi’ (erstwhile Battle of G) is finally hitting the theatres next month so that everybody who loved Prashant Tamang can finally see him in this amazing look. From Idol to Nepali films to Paatal Lok to the biggest screens worldwide.”
He went on to recall how he would have teased his friend about his appearance in the film. Chang added, “If you were here, I’d have teased you saying ‘S**le, kya lag raha hai!!! Ye sach mein tu hai? Or… O Bensooo, ye role mujhe kyoooooon nahin mila?' Jokes apart, you were so excited for this one and in a manner that was so typically you, would still be shy and awkward telling me about it. I wish we could’ve watched this together. We WILL be watching it together. We will be watching you .”
Prashant Tamang's journey from Indian Idol to Maatrubhumi
Prashant rose to fame after winning the third season of Indian Idol in 2007. He later built a career in Nepali cinema before appearing in Indian projects, including the second season of Paatal Lok. His appearance in Maatrubhumi marks his final screen role.
The singer-actor, who hailed from Darjeeling, died in January 2026 after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was taken to Dwarka Hospital in New Delhi, where he was declared dead. He is survived by his wife, Martha Tamang, and daughter, Ariah.
Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi release details
Originally titled Battle of Galwan, the film also stars Chitrangda Singh. Produced by Salma Khan under Salman Khan Films, it is directed by Apoorva Lakhia. After delays during post-production, Maatrubhumi is scheduled to release in theatres on December 4.