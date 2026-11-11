He went on to recall how he would have teased his friend about his appearance in the film. Chang added, “If you were here, I’d have teased you saying ‘S**le, kya lag raha hai!!! Ye sach mein tu hai? Or… O Bensooo, ye role mujhe kyoooooon nahin mila?' Jokes apart, you were so excited for this one and in a manner that was so typically you, would still be shy and awkward telling me about it. I wish we could’ve watched this together. We WILL be watching it together. We will be watching you .”