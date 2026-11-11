B Ragesh, president of the Film Producers Association, lashed out. “Why do we give films titles in the first place? It is because we want them to have an identity. Everything associated with a film is marketed under that name. I am currently making a film titled Mattanchery Mafia. Imagine doing all the promotions and publicity under that name, only to be told two days before its release that I have to change the title. In Kerala, at least 200 films are released every year. Imagine the situation if all of them have to be promoted without a confirmed title until shortly before release. Just like a script, a film's title is also an artistic expression. It is not right to exercise control over it."