Why Jensen Huang’s Reported Affair Could Become A Washington Problem

Jensen Huang faces scrutiny over alleged Chinese espionage links.
US authorities are investigating Megaspeed’s suspected export control violations.
Trump has backed Huang as Nvidia faces separate scrutiny.
Jensen Huang’s personal life has become a matter of national interest, with allegations surrounding his relationship with a Chinese businesswoman raising questions about possible espionage at Nvidia.
The 63-year-old CEO, whose signature leather jackets have made him a recognisable face of the AI boom, has close ties to President Donald Trump and sits at the centre of America’s push for technological dominance.
Now, the scandal has triggered investigations in Washington, with the Justice Department and Nvidia conducting separate probes. Trump has backed Huang, saying he believes the executive will be fine. Beijing has rejected the allegations, describing claims of Chinese espionage as baseless and dismissing them as “nothing but smears.”
Trump’s Closeness With Jensen Huang
Trump came to view Huang as a key figure in his economic agenda after the two first met for dinner at Mar-a-Lago in early 2025. The president saw Nvidia's success as closely tied to his own promise of an economic revival in the US, with the company's AI technology helping Washington maintain its lead over China, according to AP.
Their relationship has since grown closer. Huang accompanied Trump aboard Air Force One during a state visit to Beijing earlier this year. Last month, Trump presented him with the National Medal of Science, praising him as “a man whose determination laid the foundations for the explosion of super intelligence and put America at the front of the race, an amazing man, gotten to know him so well.”
Nvidia has also contributed $25 million towards the construction of a ballroom at the White House under Trump.
The growing importance of AI to Trump's economic fortunes is reflected in the stock market. Multiple estimates indicate that AI industry expansion and the construction of data centres accounted for more than half of the market's gains during his second term.
US Authorities Are Investigating Megaspeed
The growing AI rivalry between the United States and China has prompted repeated warnings from the US Justice Department about Beijing’s espionage activities.
US officials have warned that China seeks to build influential connections within government agencies and private companies while attempting to obtain sensitive American technology, including advanced AI chips.
In 2025, the US Commerce Department scrutinised Megaspeed over allegations that it had bypassed US export restrictions and diverted large quantities of advanced Nvidia chips to Chinese customers. The company denied the allegations. US intelligence officials later concluded that Alice Huang had spied on behalf of China, The New York Times reported.
The Commerce Department later transferred the investigation to the Justice Department, whose National Security Division is examining whether Megaspeed violated export control laws.
Why Are Huang's China Chip Sales Under Scrutiny?
Huang has maintained that his priority is strengthening America's position in AI, while arguing that Nvidia should be allowed to sell less advanced chips, including the H200, to China. He believes such sales would keep Chinese companies dependent on American technology and limit the growth of domestic rivals.
Lawmakers, including Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, have criticized his position and sought his testimony before the Senate Banking Committee on efforts to ease chip export restrictions. Huang has yet to appear.
Following reports of his affair, Democrats raised concerns about possible Chinese access to sensitive technology. Warren said Nvidia had reportedly received approval to export “hundreds of thousands of advanced AI chips to China, including to companies tied to China’s military.” She also questioned whether Huang's relationship with Alice Huang was connected to these activities.
Nvidia Is Backing Its Chief
Nvidia's board has backed Jensen Huang, saying he can continue as CEO while cooperating with the ongoing investigation. It said there was “no reason to believe” the allegations had resulted in a breach of US national security or exposed the company's trade secrets.
Huang, meanwhile, has apologised to his family over the affair, admitting that his actions had caused pain to his wife and children. He has not publicly addressed the separate allegations involving Alice Huang and suspected espionage.