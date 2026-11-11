Mother Dairy has raised milk prices by Rs 2-4 per litre across five variants from November 12.
Full cream milk now costs Rs 76 per litre, while toned milk is priced at Rs 60-62 per litre.
The company cited higher milk procurement costs, marking its second price revision in six months.
Mother Dairy has increased the prices of its liquid milk variants by Rs 2-4 per litre, with the revised rates coming into effect from Thursday, November 12, as higher milk procurement costs have prompted the company to revise consumer prices, PTI reported, citing sources.
The latest increase comes nearly six months after the company's previous price revision on May 14, 2026, and is expected to add to household expenses amid rising food prices.
Mother Dairy, the largest milk supplier in Delhi-NCR, had previously revised its prices in April 2025 before announcing the May 2026 increase.
According to sources cited by PTI, the procurement prices paid to farmers have increased, prompting the company to pass on part of the additional cost to consumers. Mother Dairy passes on 75-80 per cent of its milk sales realisation to farmers.
A spokesperson for Mother Dairy declined to comment on the latest price revision.
Mother Dairy Milk Prices Revised Across Variants
The revised rates cover several liquid milk categories sold in the National Capital Region. Toned milk sold through bulk vending outlets will now cost Rs 60 per litre, up from Rs 58.
The price of full cream milk in pouches has increased from Rs 72 to Rs 76 per litre. Pouched toned milk will cost Rs 62 per litre, against the earlier Rs 60.
Double toned milk has become costlier by Rs 2, taking its price from Rs 54 to Rs 56 per litre. Cow milk will now be sold at Rs 65 per litre, compared with Rs 62 previously.
According to PTI, Mother Dairy sells around 35 lakh litres of milk daily in the Delhi-NCR market through its own outlets, general trade channels and e-commerce platforms. Its overall daily milk sales exceed 50 lakh litres.
Milk Price Hike Comes Amid Rising Food Inflation
According to provisional data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO), food inflation rose to 7.74 per cent in September from 5.97 per cent in August, when the figures were final.
Retail inflation also rose to 5.54 per cent in September from 4.83 per cent in August, according to provisional government data. The increase came amid a sharp rise in onion and other food prices, with retail inflation remaining within the Reserve Bank of India's tolerance band.
Mother Dairy Records 17 Per Cent Turnover Growth
Mother Dairy reported a 17 per cent increase in turnover to Rs 20,300 crore in FY2025-26, supported by improved demand for its milk products and cooking oils.
Commissioned in 1974, the company is a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB).
Mother Dairy sells milk and milk products under its own brand, while its edible oils are marketed under the Dhara brand. Its Safal brand covers fresh fruits and vegetables, frozen vegetables, snacks, pulps and concentrates.
According to PTI, the company operates nine milk processing plants and four horticulture processing plants. Its edible oil operations are supported by 16 associated plants.