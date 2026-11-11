Govt Will Take All Steps To Ensure Treatment For Kids Suffering From Type 1 Diabetes: Kerala CM

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PTI
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Kerala CM VD Satheesan assures comprehensive government support and free medical care for children suffering from Type 1 diabetes across the state

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VD Satheesan
Kerala CM VD Satheesan Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • Kerala Government promises full support for children with Type 1 diabetes.

  • Free medical care and specialized treatment programs to be provided.

  • Chief Minister V D Satheesan reassures families of state assistance.

Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan has said that the state government will take all possible steps to ensure proper treatment and access to essential medicines to children suffering from Type 1 diabetes.

Satheesan, in an X post, also called for further strengthening the research aimed at finding a permanent cure for Type 1 diabetes, a chronic autoimmune condition where the body's immune system mistakenly destroys the insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas.

"No child's dream should ever be limited by diabetes. Every child deserves the freedom to dream big, pursue their ambitions and embrace life without limitations. The government will take all possible measures to ensure proper treatment and access to essential medicines for children living with Type 1 diabetes, including the availability of analogue insulin.

"Research aimed at finding a permanent cure for Type 1 diabetes must be further strengthened. May the outcomes of such research bring new hope and relief to the many living with this condition," he said in the post on Tuesday after attending a Type 1 Diabetes Conference organised at Poojappura here.

Related Content
Kerala CM V D Satheesan - null
Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan - Photo: PTI
Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan - Photo: PTI
Kerala CM V D Satheesan - null

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