No Contract With GNA To Purchase Power, So No Question Of Withdrawing From It: Kerala CM

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Kerala CM Clarifies No Active Power Purchase Contract with GNA, Dismissing Claims of Withdrawal

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Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan
Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • Kerala CM V D Satheesan clarified the state has no existing power purchase agreement with DB Power's GNA.

  • He rejected calls for withdrawal, stating no cancellation can occur without an active contract.

  • The response comes amidst political criticism over power procurement decisions in Kerala.

Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Wednesday said no contract was entered into with GNA private platform to purchase power from it and therefore, there was no question of the government withdrawing from it.

Satheesan was speaking at a press conference here after a cabinet meeting chaired by him.

The CM, referring to the new reports and remarks by Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Pinarayi Vijayan that the government withdrew from the agreement with GNA, said there was no contract with the private platform.

"There was no contract, so where is the question of withdrawing from it," he contended.

He claimed that the power cut crisis experienced by the state was due to the lack of long term planning or any electricity purchase agreement by the previous LDF government.

Satheesan assured that the UDF government will come out with a permanent solution by the end of the month to address the power crisis issue.

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