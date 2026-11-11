Keralam Minister's Claim On Youth League Role In Netanyahu's Defeat Invites Online Ridicule

IUML leader K M Shaji claimed Youth League campaigns contributed to Benjamin Netanyahu being forced to step down.
He credited social media campaigns and protests organised by Youth League workers against Israel.
His remarks triggered widespread ridicule, memes and sarcastic comments across social media platforms.
Keralam Minister and IUML leader K M Shaji's claim that Youth League workers contributed to Benjamin Netanyahu's defeat in Israel has drawn widespread ridicule on social media, with netizens responding with memes and sarcastic comments.
Shaji made the remarks while addressing a state-level meeting of the Youth League, the youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), in Kochi recently.
Referring to the alleged massacres in Israel, the minister said Youth League workers from Malappuram, Kasaragod and Ernakulam had contributed to Netanyahu being forced to step down.
"You should understand that the Youth League workers in Malappuram, Kasaragod and Ernakulam had a role in Netanyahu being forced to step down," he said, referring to their social media campaigns and protests against Israel.
He also highlighted the campaigns conducted by the organisation across different parts of the world, saying, "The campaigns you carried out through social media and the protests you organised against Israel wherever possible across the world" had made a difference.
Shaji further said the development should be seen as a lesson, and that it was also part of the setbacks suffered by right-wing forces in several countries.
His remarks triggered a flood of trolls and memes on social media platforms.
One netizen sarcastically claimed that the new Israeli Prime Minister had invited the Muslim League to join his ministry, while another mocked the minister, saying the IUML and Youth League had voting rights in Israel.
However, some social media users defended Shaji, arguing that there was nothing wrong with his statement as he had only spoken about the influence of social media campaigns and interventions.