Keralam Minister's Claim On Youth League Role In Netanyahu's Defeat Invites Online Ridicule

P
PTI
Published at:

A Keralam minister's claim crediting the Youth League with Netanyahu's defeat has drawn ridicule on social media.

image Prefer on Google
netanyahu,defeat
Keralam Minister's claim on Youth League role in Netanyahu's defeat invites online ridicule Photo: AP
Summary of this article

  • IUML leader K M Shaji claimed Youth League campaigns contributed to Benjamin Netanyahu being forced to step down.

  • He credited social media campaigns and protests organised by Youth League workers against Israel.

  • His remarks triggered widespread ridicule, memes and sarcastic comments across social media platforms.

Keralam Minister and IUML leader K M Shaji's claim that Youth League workers contributed to Benjamin Netanyahu's defeat in Israel has drawn widespread ridicule on social media, with netizens responding with memes and sarcastic comments.

Shaji made the remarks while addressing a state-level meeting of the Youth League, the youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), in Kochi recently.

Referring to the alleged massacres in Israel, the minister said Youth League workers from Malappuram, Kasaragod and Ernakulam had contributed to Netanyahu being forced to step down.

"You should understand that the Youth League workers in Malappuram, Kasaragod and Ernakulam had a role in Netanyahu being forced to step down," he said, referring to their social media campaigns and protests against Israel.

Shaji Kumar Death: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kerala CM And Others Pay Emotional Tributes

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

He also highlighted the campaigns conducted by the organisation across different parts of the world, saying, "The campaigns you carried out through social media and the protests you organised against Israel wherever possible across the world" had made a difference.

Related Content
Shaji Kumar Dies At 57 - X, Instagram
Shaji Kumar - IMDB
Gadi Eisenkot has been tasked with forming Israel’s next government after receiving recommendations from factions representing 67 lawmakers. - X, @arabnews
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Former Chief of the General Staff of Israel Gadi Eisenkot - X@netanyahu, X@gadi_eisenkot

Shaji further said the development should be seen as a lesson, and that it was also part of the setbacks suffered by right-wing forces in several countries.

His remarks triggered a flood of trolls and memes on social media platforms.

One netizen sarcastically claimed that the new Israeli Prime Minister had invited the Muslim League to join his ministry, while another mocked the minister, saying the IUML and Youth League had voting rights in Israel.

However, some social media users defended Shaji, arguing that there was nothing wrong with his statement as he had only spoken about the influence of social media campaigns and interventions.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • WhatsApp
  • Google News
  • Subscribe to our magazines

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories