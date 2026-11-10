If Eisenkot fails to form a government, Herzog has three days to decide whether to assign the task to another lawmaker, potentially Netanyahu, or leave the next step to the Knesset. A second nominee would receive 28 days to form a government, without an extension. If that attempt also fails, or Herzog decides not to nominate another candidate, at least 61 lawmakers would have 21 days to submit a written request asking him to assign the task to a member of the Knesset who has agreed to accept it. A request signed by at least 61 lawmakers, along with the proposed candidate's written consent, would require the president to issue the mandate within two days. The candidate would then have 14 days to form a government.