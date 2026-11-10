Pete Hegseth thanked Donald Trump after the US president publicly criticised Thomas Massie and urged Congress to support the Secretary of War against the impeachment effort.
Massie introduced eight articles of impeachment, accusing Hegseth of unlawful military action in Iran, Yemen and Venezuela, as well as other alleged abuses of power.
The resolution could face a House vote this week, with the outcome potentially shaping the final weeks of Republican control before the new Congress takes office in January.
US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has thanked President Donald Trump for publicly defending him against an impeachment effort led by Republican Congressman Thomas Massie, as the Pentagon chief faces a potential vote in the US House of Representatives over his handling of military operations, particularly the war with Iran.
“Thank you Mr. President. Like you, we will never back down,” Hegseth wrote in a post on X on Monday, November 9, responding to Trump's statement defending his record and attacking Massie. The exchange came hours after the Kentucky Republican introduced eight articles of impeachment against Hegseth, accusing him of committing high crimes and misdemeanours through his conduct in military operations.
In his Truth Social post, Trump described Massie as a “total loser” and accused him of attempting to impeach what he called one of the country's most popular and successful military officials. Trump praised Hegseth, citing recruitment figures that he said had reached an all-time high, and credited the Defence Secretary with two victories in Venezuela and Iran. He concluded by urging Congress to support Hegseth rather than pursue impeachment.
Trump also defended Hegseth while speaking to reporters, saying the Defence Secretary had been in charge of two successful military campaigns. He described the US operation in Venezuela, which led to the capture of former president Nicolas Maduro, as flawless, and claimed that the US was winning the war against Iran.
Thomas Massie Files Eight Articles Of Impeachment Against Hegseth
Massie introduced the impeachment resolution on Monday, accusing Hegseth of carrying out unlawful military orders and abusing his position. Three of the eight articles relate to the US war against Iran, alleging that the administration initiated military action without congressional authorisation and violated the War Powers Resolution.
The remaining allegations concern military operations in Yemen and Venezuela, civilian casualties, alleged extrajudicial killings during strikes against suspected drug-trafficking vessels in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific, and the Pentagon's actions against Democratic Senator Mark Kelly over comments about service members refusing unlawful orders. These are allegations contained in Massie's resolution and have not been established as findings against Hegseth.
Massie, who lost the Republican primary earlier this year to a Trump-backed challenger, has argued that the impeachment effort concerns constitutional accountability rather than Hegseth's performance in office. The resolution could come up for a House vote as early as Wednesday, according to reports.
Hegseth Dismisses Impeachment Bid As Trump Backs Pentagon Chief
Hegseth has dismissed the impeachment effort as politically motivated. Speaking to reporters after an address at the Naval War College in Rhode Island, he said he was prepared to defend the administration's military actions and argued that critics were objecting to its successes. He has also described the impeachment articles as politically driven.
If the House approves the resolution, the matter would move to the Senate, which would decide whether to dismiss the charges or hold a trial. Republicans currently hold majorities in both chambers, although control of the House is set to change when the new Congress convenes in January.