Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s Signature Thalis On Refreshed Menu Of SGD 2 Bn Upgrade At SIA

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Indian master chef Sanjeev Kapoor's signature 'Shahi Thali' and 'Ruchi Thali' take center stage as Singapore Airlines rolls out a major SGD 2 billion fleet-wide cabin and in-flight service overhaul

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Chef Sanjeev Kapoor presenting authentic Indian thali meal
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Summary of this article

  • Indian master chef Sanjeev Kapoor's signature 'Shahi Thali' and 'Ruchi Thali' are featured as part of Singapore Airlines' SGD 2 billion fleet-wide service overhaul.

  • The updated culinary offering is among over 100 new and refreshed dishes introduced across the airline's global network.

  • The menu refresh coincides with Singapore Airlines unveiling its next-generation long-haul cabin products and A350-900 suite retrofits.

Indian master chef Sanjeev Kapoor is among the world’s six chefs whose signature dishes are part of a SGD 2 billion (approximately Rs 14,663.90 crore) upgrade Singapore Airlines is rolling out across its global network.

Kapoor’s 'Shahi Thali' and 'Ruchi Thali', for first class and business class, are among more than 100 new and refreshed dishes SIA is introducing in its in-flight menu category.

The airline made the announcement on Friday at the introduction of its next-generation long-haul cabin products, starting in the second half of next year.

“In-flight dining is about much more than the meal itself,” said the airline’s senior vice president for customer experience, Yeoh Phee Teik.

More than 100 new and refreshed appetisers, main courses and desserts are being introduced across all cabin classes under SIA’s Chief Selections.

As chief guests, Kapoor is joined by Monica Galetti from the United Kingdom, Spain’s Nandu Jubany, New Zealand’s Sid Sahrawat, Japan’s Yoshihiro Murata and China’s Zhu Jun.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

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