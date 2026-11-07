Indonesia's chief of staff arrested over alleged illegal phone tapping.
Prabowo warns surveillance could amount to treason.
Scandal adds pressure to Prabowo-Jokowi political alliance.
Indonesia's latest political storm centres on an unusual allegation: that the country's president was among those whose phone was secretly tapped by members of his own police force. The alleged surveillance has now cost a senior official his job and landed several police officers in custody.
President Prabowo Subianto has dismissed his chief of staff, Listyo Sigit Prabowo, as investigators examine the alleged wiretapping operation. The case could have consequences beyond the police force, with questions emerging over national security and Prabowo's relationship with former president Jokowi.
The development comes amid growing speculation that relations between Prabowo and his predecessor, Joko Widodo, widely known as Jokowi, are deteriorating. Jokowi had backed Prabowo's successful presidential campaign in 2024.
Made Supriatma, a visiting fellow at Singapore's ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute, told BBC Indonesia that Listyo had close ties to Jokowi.
"Listyo's position, as we know, is actually very close to Jokowi," he said.
"So now it's practically said that they're going their separate ways."
What Is The Case?
Police arrested Listyo Sigit Prabowo and two senior officers on Tuesday over allegations that they had wiretapped President Prabowo's phone communications.
Investigators suspect the three used the police's electronic surveillance system to enter several phone numbers, including the president's, and intercept communications without the required legal authorisation. The system allows law enforcement agencies to monitor phone activity as part of investigations, but officials allegedly bypassed procedures requiring an investigation warrant or case report.
The alleged operation came to light last week after a police officer alerted authorities. Investigators believe the surveillance may have started as early as 2025, when Listyo was still serving as national police chief.
Authorities said the alleged surveillance extended beyond President Prabowo, with politicians, journalists, representatives of non-governmental organisations and business figures also among those whose phones were targeted. Police also allege that the suspects ordered the deletion of files containing intercepted communications to conceal evidence of the operation
Police identified a fourth person in the case on Thursday evening, naming Slamet Uliandi of the national police criminal investigation unit as a suspect. However, authorities said he would not be taken into custody because he was unwell following a stroke.
How Does A Phone Number Get Added To A Wiretap List?
Indonesian police regulations require investigators to follow a formal approval process before monitoring a phone number. They must submit a written request explaining the case, identifying the number to be tapped, giving reasons for the surveillance and specifying its duration.
The national criminal investigations chief then reviews the application. If approved, permission must be obtained from the head of the district court overseeing the operation, according to Open Magazine.
The rules also provide an exception for urgent cases, but certain safeguards remain mandatory. These include submitting a sworn statement and informing the criminal investigations chief within 24 hours.
Once approval is granted, the police monitoring centre coordinates with the relevant telecom company to activate the interception. Under the regulations, surveillance can include recording phone calls, collecting text messages and accessing call records. Authorities must also document whether the interception was successfully activated.
This distinction could prove important in the current investigation. The presence of a phone number in the surveillance system would show that it was selected for monitoring. However, activation records and intercepted communications would help establish whether the surveillance actually took place and how extensive it was.
What Treason Charges Could Mean For The Accused Officers
The Indonesian government has warned that the alleged wiretapping could be treated as an act of treason because it involved “sensitive information” that could “endanger the interests and sovereignty of the nation”. A spokesperson for President Prabowo Subianto made the remarks while speaking to reporters on Wednesday.
Treason carries severe penalties in Indonesia, including life imprisonment and the death penalty. However, the country has not carried out an execution in the past 10 years.
The spokesperson added that authorities had yet to establish why the phones were allegedly tapped or what the suspects intended to achieve.
Not The First Case
Indonesia has faced similar surveillance controversies involving senior political figures in the past. In 2014, investigators found several wiretapping devices at Jokowi's official residence while he was serving as Jakarta's governor.
A decade later, former president Megawati Soekarnoputri said she had stopped using her personal mobile number because she believed her communications were being monitored.
Police chief Suyudi Ario Seto sought to dismiss suggestions of political interference in the latest case. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, he said the investigation was "purely law enforcement and has nothing to do with rivalries or anything else", according to BBC.
However, the scandal has fuelled speculation about the growing distance between Prabowo and Jokowi. The two leaders were once political allies, with Jokowi serving as president from 2014 to 2024 before backing Prabowo's presidential bid.
Prabowo-Jokowi Alliance Shows Signs Of Cracking
Jokowi backed Prabowo in the 2024 presidential election, helping him secure victory. The alliance also brought Jokowi's eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the vice-presidency.
However, relations between the two leaders appear increasingly strained. Prabowo has reshuffled several of Jokowi's allies, while Gibran faces questions over the validity of his educational qualifications and demands for his removal.
The arrest of Listyo, a longtime Jokowi ally who became police chief during his presidency, has added to the tensions. Asked about the case on Thursday, Jokowi urged people to "respect the ongoing legal process".
Prabowo has also shown limited interest in continuing Jokowi's Nusantara capital project, focusing instead on his free school meals programme.
The latest scandal comes as Prabowo faces funding problems, severe wildfires and stock market turmoil, raising concerns that political rivalries are overshadowing Indonesia's economic and environmental challenges.