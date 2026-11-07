Delhi Air Pollution: Schools Shift To Hybrid Classes For Students Up To Class Five Under GRAP Stage III

Delhi schools will conduct hybrid classes for students up to Class 5 from November 7, allowing online or physical attendance.
The Directorate of Education issued the directive after the CAQM invoked Stage III GRAP restrictions across Delhi-NCR.
Delhi's AQI stood at 364 on Saturday morning, remaining in the very poor category.
Schools in Delhi will conduct classes up to Class 5 in hybrid mode from Saturday, November 7, allowing students to attend lessons either physically or online as air pollution worsens across the national capital. The Directorate of Education's directive follows the Commission for Air Quality Management's (CAQM) decision to invoke Stage III restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR.
The arrangement covers government, government-aided and recognised private schools, as well as institutions run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Delhi Cantonment Board. Students and their guardians can opt for online classes wherever the facility is available. Physical classes will continue for those attending school in person.
The decision comes as the CAQM has invoked Stage III restrictions despite Delhi's AQI remaining below the 'severe' threshold of 401. The commission cited forecasts of further deterioration, prompting it to enforce additional pollution-control measures across Delhi-NCR.
Delhi AQI At 382 As CAQM Invokes Stage III Of GRAP
In its order issued on November 6, the CAQM said Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) had reached 382, placing it in the 'very poor' category. The commission attributed the deterioration to unfavourable meteorological conditions that were preventing pollutants from dispersing.
Citing forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), the CAQM said the "AQI to slip into 'Severe' category in coming days".
Under GRAP, the 'severe' category begins at an AQI of 401. The CAQM said it had invoked Stage III "in an effort to prevent further deterioration of the air quality". The restrictions came into force immediately across Delhi-NCR, alongside the Stage I and II measures already in place.
Delhi's AQI stood at 364 at 9 am on Saturday, November 7, remaining in the 'very poor' category, according to CPCB data, PTI reported.
Construction And Vehicle Restrictions Across Delhi-NCR
Stage III also prohibits dust-generating construction and demolition activities, including excavation, piling, brickwork and major road repairs. Restrictions extend to open-trench sewer and drainage work, ready-mix concrete batching plants and the loading and unloading of dust-generating materials. Certain essential infrastructure projects, including railway, metro, airport and hospital works, are exempt under specified conditions, according to the CAQM's revised GRAP schedule.
The restrictions also cover BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel or older four-wheelers in Delhi and designated NCR districts, including Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar. Vehicles adapted for persons with disabilities and used for their personal travel are exempt under the GRAP provisions.
The CAQM has also asked the Delhi government and NCR state administrations to consider allowing public, municipal and private offices to function with 50 per cent of their staff working from offices and the remaining employees working from home. The final decision rests with the respective governments.
According to the Directorate of Education's circular, school heads have been instructed to inform parents and guardians about the hybrid arrangement immediately. Deputy Directors of Education across districts and zones have also been asked to visit schools to ensure compliance.